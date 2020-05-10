Despite White House virus cases, top aides defend reopening
Washington (AFP) – Two top US economic advisers on Sunday defended the need for an expeditious reopening of the economy even as the coronavirus reached into the White House despite the extraordinary precautions taken there.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and economic adviser Larry Kudlow also again expressed optimism that the US economy would register a sharp recovery in the second half of the year, with Kudlow predicting “a tremendous snapback” in 2021.But their comments on Sunday talk shows came just two days after the country recorded its steepest job losses in history, with 20.5 million …
‘Criminal negligence’: Trump officials ignored offer of 7 million N95 masks per month in early days of pandemic
Progressives on Saturday denounced an "infuriating" report which detailed the Department of Health and Human Services' refusal to take an American company up on its offer to supply millions of N95 respirators to the government early on in the coronavirus pandemic.
The Washington Post reported that federal scientist Rick Bright, who filed a whistleblower complaint last week over his demotion following his criticism of the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, detailed communications with Prestige Ameritech in January in which HHS ignored the medical supply company's offer to produce masks.
‘It is scary to go to work’: White House adviser terrified of West Wing after staffers get coronavirus
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett revealed on Sunday that he fears going to work in the White House because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"Testing is a key component of it, but even testing doesn't remove all risks," Hassett told CBS host Margaret Brennan. "The interesting or sad thing about my dear colleague who was stricken with the coronavirus this week is that we were getting testing -- because we're close to the president every day -- and even with that, she tested negative one day and then positive the next day. And she's going to work in a community where people are being tested."
Bill Barr accused by ex-prosecutor of a ‘big cover-up’ in Flynn case to keep him quiet about Trump
Appearing on MSNBC's "Am Joy" on Sunday morning, former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks called out Attorney General Bill Barr for intervening in the court case of former Donald Trump adviser Michael Flynn, saying it appears to her to be a cover-up because Flynn might have had more to offer on Russian involvement in the administration had he seen what his time in jail might look like.
Speaking with host Joy Reid, bluntly called the Justice Department's actions under Barr a "cover-up."
Noting that Flynn had already pleaded guilty and the trial was in the sentencing phase, the former prosecutor stated that whole situation reeked of corruption at the highest levels.