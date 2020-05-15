DeVos funneling millions in coronavirus funds meant for low-income students to wealthy religious and private schools
Private College With Website Debunking It Is a Cult Gets Nearly Half a Million Dollars
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has re-directed at least $180 million in coronavirus relief funds designated by Congress for low-income students and families to wealthy religious and private schools.
The New York Times reports the billionaire “school choice” advocate “has nearly depleted the funding set aside for struggling colleges to bolster small colleges — many of them private, religious or on the margins of higher education — regardless of need.”
In a stunning example, the Times reports “Wright Graduate University for the Realization of Human Potential, a private college that has a website debunking claims that it is a cult, received about $495,000.”
The Times adds that “DeVos has used $180 million to encourage states to create ‘microgrants’ that parents of elementary and secondary school students can use to pay for educational services, including private school tuition. She has directed school districts to share millions of dollars designated for low-income students with wealthy private schools.”
Ben Miller, a Center for American Progress vice president, says DeVos has given almost all of a nearly $350 million fund Congress appropriated to help colleges most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to private religious schools.
“Almost 90% of the country’s special faith focused schools got extra money” from the fund, says Miller, who served as senior policy advisor at the U.S. Department of Education.
A 2001 interview exposed DeVos’s religious obsession.
“Our desire is to confront the culture in ways that will continue to advance God’s kingdom,” she said, according to Mother Jones.
COVID-19
‘I will knock you out!’ Man goes on rampage in store after workers ask him to put on a mask or leave
A man in a 99 Cents Only store in San Antonio went on an angry rampage this week when employees at the store asked him to put on a mask or leave.
Local news station KSAT reports that the man was caught on video profanely yelling at employees, while even getting into a shoving match with a customer who was filming him on his phone.
At the start of the video, the man is seen yelling at employees and telling them that he doesn't need to wear a mask because Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told him they weren't necessary.
Breaking Banner
Trump spent years falsely linking vaccines to autism — and now he wants to rush COVID-19 vaccine
President Donald Trump has promised a vaccine by year's end, and which he may use the military to distribute -- but he once believed inoculations caused autism.
Good numbers coming out of States that are opening. America is getting its life back! Vaccine work is looking VERY promising, before end of year. Likewise, other solutions!
COVID-19
‘We’ll bounce back’: New York City faces third month on lockdown
Lockdown measures in New York City have been extended until June 13 under an executive order signed by state Governor Andrew Cuomo, leaving America's cultural and commercial capital wondering what its future holds.
Cuomo signed the order Thursday night, a day before statewide lockdown orders were due to expire. Stay at home orders will be eased for the state's five least populated regions, however, allowing businesses there to get back to work gradually.
New York City is the US epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic with more than 20,000 people dead, representing almost a quarter of America’s Covid-19 fatalities so far.