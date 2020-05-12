CNN’s Berman shames Trump for posting Twitter ‘diarrhea’ as Americans die from COVID-19

CNN’s John Berman on Tuesday shamed President Donald Trump for spending his mornings writing crazed tweets about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough instead of focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“President Trump is having a sort of diarrhea of the tweet this morning,” Berman said. “He’s done a dozen or so tweets this morning and, as far as I can tell, none of them are actually focused on coronavirus. His head is somewhere else.”

Berman said it was bizarre to see Trump tweeting about cable TV shows and celebrities at a time when more than 80,000 Americans have died from the virus and the unemployment rate has shot to its highest level since the Great Depression.

“I will note that 80,000 Americans have now died, another thousand-plus will be reported as dead today from coronavirus and the president is tweeting about Rose McGowan, among other things,” he said.

Watch the video below.