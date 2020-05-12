CNN’s Berman shames Trump for posting Twitter ‘diarrhea’ as Americans die from COVID-19
CNN’s John Berman on Tuesday shamed President Donald Trump for spending his mornings writing crazed tweets about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough instead of focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“President Trump is having a sort of diarrhea of the tweet this morning,” Berman said. “He’s done a dozen or so tweets this morning and, as far as I can tell, none of them are actually focused on coronavirus. His head is somewhere else.”
Berman said it was bizarre to see Trump tweeting about cable TV shows and celebrities at a time when more than 80,000 Americans have died from the virus and the unemployment rate has shot to its highest level since the Great Depression.
“I will note that 80,000 Americans have now died, another thousand-plus will be reported as dead today from coronavirus and the president is tweeting about Rose McGowan, among other things,” he said.
Watch the video below.
Trump smacked down by CNN with supercut of him melting down when grilled by female reporters
During a panel discussion on Donald Trump's meltdown on two female reporters in the Rose Garden on Monday that culminated with him ending his press conference and stomping off in a huff, CNN's Alisyn Camerota rand a supercut of clips of the president lashing out at women reporters in particular when put on the spot.
During Monday's proceedings, the president was pressed by CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang about what appeared to be a racist retort to her about coronavirus testing in China which then led to a confrontation with Kaitlan Collins of CNN who refused to yield to the president -- who then walked out.
'Openly racist' Trump stomped out of his press conference because he knew he blew it: ex-White House official
Former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart lambasted Donald Trump on Tuesday morning for his meltdown before the press late Monday, where he walked out on reporters after making what appeared to be a racist comment to one Chinese-American White House correspondent.
Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, Lockhart expressed disgust with the president's actions and demeanor during the press availability that ended abruptly.
"Yesterday when he got agitated after a reporter asked him a question and he said, 'go ask china,'" host Camerota began. "This is a Chinese-American reporter-- I don't know if President Trump knew that. I don't know what was in President Trump's head. But why would a reporter go ask China? Why isn't President Trump talking to China since he seems very angry at China, though he also continues to praise President Xi and President Xi's response? I mean, it's been quite a mixed message on China, and why is President Trump trying to outsource that to a reporter?"
‘That doesn’t make any sense!’ CNN’s Chris Cuomo slams Trump’s incoherent excuse for not wearing a mask
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo laid into President Donald Trump for his excuse why he is still not wearing a mask — even as he requires it of the rest of the White House staff.
"Masks are now a must in the West Wing," said Cuomo. "You saw your boy, Jared Kushner, right there wearing one. Other staffers as well. But not the president. Why?"
"Well, if they're a certain distance from me or if they're a certain distance from each other they do," said Trump in the clip. "In the case of me, I'm not close to anybody so, obviously, in my case I'm very far away from everyone."