Dick Cheney’s former cardiologist estimates Trump’s chances of dying if he catches the coronavirus

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who in the past has worked as a cardiologist for former Vice President Dick Cheney, said that President Donald Trump was vulnerable to dying from COVID-19 if he managed to contract it.

Appearing on CNN, Reiner said that if Trump really has been taking unproven COVID-19 treatment hydroxychloroquine, it’s likely because he knows that he’s at risk of severe health repercussions should he contract the disease.

“The White House medical unit obviously made a calculated decision that they considered his risk of taking the drug lower than his risk of actually contracting the virus,” he said. “My calculations, I think his risk… he probably has a 15 to 20 percent chance of dying of this virus should he contract it.”

Dr. Sanjay Gupta also said that Trump fits the profile of someone who could be greatly afflicted by catching COVID-19.

“He is a vulnerable patient in this regard,” he explained. “Given his age, given his preexisting conditions of heart disease, obesity is a significant risk factor for people having worse outcomes with this infection.”

