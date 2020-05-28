‘Do it now’: Lindsey Graham asks older judges to retire before November — when GOP could get routed
With the 2020 presidential election nearly five months away, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is calling on older conservative judges to retire en masse as his party faces the possibility of getting routed in the fall.
As the Washington Post reports, Graham told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that now is the time for older judges to step down to ensure that they are replaced by Senate Republicans.
“So if you’re a circuit judge in your mid-60s, late 60s, you can take senior status, now would be a good time to do that, if you want to make sure the judiciary is right of center,” Graham said.
The South Carolina senator also warned these judges to not wait too long before making their decisions.
“So do it now,” he said. “I need some time.”
According to Real Clear Politics’ latest polling averages, Democrats currently hold an eight-point advantage over Republicans in the generic congressional ballot. Additionally, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently holds an average lead of more than five points over incumbent President Donald Trump.
