‘Do not trust Jeff Sessions’: Trump slams his former AG in Twitter rant

On Friday, during a long string of tweets boosting various GOP candidates, President Donald Trump laid into his former Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, claiming that he “let our country down” by recusing himself and allowing the “Fraudulent Mueller Scam” to happen.

3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda! https://t.co/pCi7jftce2 https://t.co/sAn1VbxNwc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Sessions’ relationship with the president never recovered from his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, which he deemed necessary because of his closeness to the campaign officials under investigation. The president wanted him to stay on and shut down the Russia probe, which was part of what necessitated the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Since being fired at the end of 2018, Sessions has mounted a campaign to reclaim his Senate seat in Alabama, even running ads to tout his loyalty to Trump. But the president has spurned him in favor of endorsing former college football coach Tommy Tuberville.