‘Do you understand now?’ LeBron James says George Floyd’s death was the reason Kaepernick knelt

Published

1 min ago

on

LeBron James and several celebrities joined the chorus of protesters calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.The NBA superstar posted a side-by-side photo of Floyd with an officer’s knee in his neck and Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem.“This is Why,” read the image’s title, a clear reference to Kaepernick’s contentious protest of racial injustice during the 2016 NFL season.“Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you??” James wrote in the caption.Floyd died Monday after a confrontation with Minneapolis police ended in a white officer’s knee held aga…

Trump White House hammered for covering up their own economic projections as jobs vanish

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

The Trump White House has decided against releasing midyear economic projections this summer, breaking precedent at a time when unemployment is expected to top 20 percent.

The Washington Post reports that the administration is not releasing updated economic projections that "would almost certainly codify an administration assessment that the coronavirus pandemic has led to a severe economic downturn" with massive job losses that have topped 36 million in just two months.

Joe Scarborough can sue for defamation — and ‘it could require Mr. Trump to pay substantial punitive damages’: Legal expert

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough may have a defamation case against President Donald Trump, according to one legal expert.

Peter Schuck, an emeritus professor of law at Yale and visiting professor at the University of California, Berkeley, laid out the case against the president in a new column for the New York Times.

"Trump’s wantonly cruel tweets about the tragic death in 2001 of Lori Klausutis are distinctive," Schuck writes. "They may constitute intentional torts for which a civil jury could award punitive damages against him."

New study links Fox News viewership to higher non-compliance with stay-at-home orders

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

Researchers at Columbia University and the University of Chicago linked Fox News viewership with reduced compliance with states' stay-at-home orders in a new working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, found that a 1% increase in Fox News viewership in a zip code "reduces the propensity to stay at home by 8.9 percentage points compared to the pre-pandemic average."

Continue Reading
 
 
