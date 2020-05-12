Quantcast
Documents marked ‘not for distribution’ reveal Georgia is unprepared for COVID-19 surge

Published

6 mins ago

on

As Georgia becomes one of the first states to reopen its economy, leaked documents show that there may not be enough hospital beds in the state to handle a potential resurgence of coronavirus, according to a report from the Center for Public Integrity.

“A slide prepared by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for an interagency briefing last week said Georgia’s intensive care unit beds were 79 percent full on May 6, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the report states.

The news comes as the Trump administration gears up to reopen the U.S. economy.

“The federal government also wants states to assume  more responsibility for pandemic response,” the report continues. “The Federal Emergency Management Agency, for one, is planning a ‘right-sizing’ of its operations after Memorial Day, and HHS is making plans to ‘transition back to a regionally managed public health emergency’ approach, said officials on a recording of a meeting from last week obtained by Public Integrity.”

Read the full report over the Center for Public Integrity.


Philadelphia Inquirer demands the mayor apologize for police bombing of the city in 1985

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

The city of brotherly continues to struggle with the legacy of a bombing by police in 1985.

"35 years ago Philadelphia dropped a bomb on MOVE and abandoned a neighborhood. Time to say ‘Sorry," The Philadelphia Inquirer headlined a new editorial.

"Former Philadelphia Mayor Wilson Goode has called on the city of Philadelphia — in an oped published by The Guardian — to issue a formal apology Wednesday, the 35th anniversary of the day his administration dropped a bomb on a group of citizens," the newspaper noted. "The action claimed the lives of six adults and five children and burned a neighborhood to the ground."

‘You tool’: Resurfaced tweet exposes Jay Sekulow as ‘hypocrite’ live as he tells court Trump is above the law

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Twitter roasted Trump attorney Jaw Sekulow on Tuesday after he went before the Supreme Court and argued that the president is above the law.

Sekulow told the justices that President Donald Trump's tax returns cannot be subpoenaed because he is "temporarily immune" from the law while president.

Sekulow, however, took a different position in 2016 when President Barack Obama held the office.

"Obama is not above the law. So why does he and his Administration act like it?" Sekulow wrote in a tweet.

