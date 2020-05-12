Documents marked ‘not for distribution’ reveal Georgia is unprepared for COVID-19 surge

As Georgia becomes one of the first states to reopen its economy, leaked documents show that there may not be enough hospital beds in the state to handle a potential resurgence of coronavirus, according to a report from the Center for Public Integrity.

“A slide prepared by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for an interagency briefing last week said Georgia’s intensive care unit beds were 79 percent full on May 6, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the report states.

The news comes as the Trump administration gears up to reopen the U.S. economy.

“The federal government also wants states to assume more responsibility for pandemic response,” the report continues. “The Federal Emergency Management Agency, for one, is planning a ‘right-sizing’ of its operations after Memorial Day, and HHS is making plans to ‘transition back to a regionally managed public health emergency’ approach, said officials on a recording of a meeting from last week obtained by Public Integrity.”

Read the full report over the Center for Public Integrity.