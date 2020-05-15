DOJ and state AGs planning antitrust lawsuit against Google’s parent company: report

Google could be facing an expensive legal fight, according to an “exclusive” new report in The Wall Street Journal.

“Both the Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are likely to file antitrust lawsuits against Alphabet Inc.’s Google—and are well into planning for litigation,” The Journal reported, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

“The Justice Department is moving toward bringing a case as soon as this summer, some of the people said. At least some state attorneys general—led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican—are likely to file a case, probably in the fall, people familiar with the matter said,” the newspaper explained.

“Much of the states’ investigation has focused on Google’s online advertising business. The company owns the dominant tool at every link in the complex chain between online publishers and advertisers,” The Journal reported. “The Justice Department likewise is making Google’s ad technology one of its points of emphasis. But it is also focusing more broadly on concerns that Google uses its dominant search business to stifle competition, people familiar with the matter said.”

