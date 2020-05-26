Quantcast
Connect with us

DOJ closes insider trading investigations against three senators — but is still investigating Richard Burr: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Justice Department officials are closing insider trading investigations into three senators — Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), and Jim Inhofe (R-OK).

However, a fourth probe, into insider trading allegations against Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), is reportedly ongoing.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation began the investigations two months ago, as reports emerged that several members of Congress, their spouses or their investment advisers sold hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock after lawmakers attended closed-door briefings about the threat posed by the new coronavirus,” reported Aruna Viswanatha. “Some of those trades spared lawmakers as much as hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses as stocks sank by mid-March.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Feinstein, Loeffler, and Inhofe all claim the trades were made by their investment advisers without their knowledge. Burr acknowledges he was directly involved in his trades, but asserts he was acting on public reports coming from Asia, not the classified briefings he was receiving at the time.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Amy Cooper fired from investment firm after accusing Black man of ‘threatening’ her life in viral video

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

Amy Cooper has been fired from her job at Franklin Templeton Investments after she was caught on video calling the police on a Black man who had confronted her for not having her dog on a leash in Central Park.

“Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton,” the investment firm tweeted on Tuesday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump goes on a gross trolling spree with 100,000 dead and 39 million out of work — and his fanboys love it

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

Memorial Day weekend will likely be remembered by history as one marked by unimaginable tragedy. The official count of people dead from COVID-19 approached 100,000 — a milestone that will surely be passed on Tuesday or Wednesday — and the actual death toll is likely much higher. The weekend kicked off with new reports of soaring unemployment, putting the number of Americans who have filed benefit claims at 38.6 million, nearly one of every four workers in the United States.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Paul Krugman: Trump’s bungled coronavirus response shows how ‘much damage a leader with an infallibility complex can inflict’

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden showed his willingness to handle some tough questions from the left when he recently appeared on rapper Charlamagne tha God’s radio show. The most controversial part of the interview came when Biden jokingly told Charlamagne, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black” — a comment Biden has since apologized for. And that apology, according to liberal economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, makes a “powerful case” for choosing Biden over President Donald Trump in 2020’s presidential election.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image