DOJ declares its support of lawsuit challenging Illinois Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order
CHICAGO — The Department of Justice intervened Friday in support of a challenge to Illinois’ stay-at-home coronavirus order, calling for the case to be transferred back to state court.The U.S. attorney general’s office filed a statement of interest in the case of downstate Republican state Rep. Darren Bailey, writing, “Plaintiff has set forth a strong case that the Orders exceed the authority granted to the Governor by the Illinois legislature.”Bailey had won an initial ruling last month to be freed from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order shutting down most businesses and churches and requir…
Europeans, NATO urge Russia to work to save treaty dropped by Trump
NATO and the EU on Friday urged Russia to comply with the 1992 Open Skies military surveillance treaty, as European nations scrambled to save the pact after US President Donald Trump said his country would withdraw.
Western allies are hoping to convince Washington to reverse the decision, which Trump said was due to Moscow not honouring the defence agreement.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the US decision to quit the agreement will not come into effect for six months, leaving Moscow time to change course.
"All NATO allies are in full compliance with all provisions of the treaty," Stoltenberg said.
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘hostile takeover’ of the Republican Party is going to lead to a 2020 election wipeout: conservative
In a column for the Daily Beast, former Republican -- but still conservative -- Matt Lewis took a look at the most recent presidential and Senate election polling and predicted that Donald Trump is leading the GOP to a November wipeout that will see them lose the Senate and the White House.
With a Fox News poll coming out this week showing the president trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden badly, Lewis said things likely won't get better for Trump and that could lead to the collapse of the entire party.
Breaking Banner
What happened in Michigan this week was no mistake: Infrastructure was privatized for profit — and it’s crumbling
The president diverted already strained resources for a campaign stop in Michigan that doubled as a political stunt, advertising his personal refusal to wear a mask, even in settings where everyone else is required to. Trump's antagonistic rhetoric towards a state that is facing multiple life-or-death crises at the same time was widely criticized. But what he did more quietly did this week reveals just how vulnerable his deregulatory actions have left America.