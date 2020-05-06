Quantcast
Connect with us

Don Lemon mocks Trump’s Obama attacks: You had ‘3 years to fill the car with gas — you can’t complain the tank is empty’

Published

4 mins ago

on

On CNN Wednesday, anchor Don Lemon laid into President Donald Trump for trying to blame President Barack Obama for medical supply shortages at a White House event praising nurses.

“We had nothing, because it wasn’t put there by the last administration,” said Trump in the clip.

“And there it is, the last administration. The president’s favorite refrain. Blame Obama,” said Lemon. “When in doubt, blame Obama. Barack Obama is not the president. Hasn’t been for more than three years. So, bought a car and you didn’t fill it up for three years and then you say, we ran out of gas! Why didn’t the last guy fill it up? Does that make sense? No, it doesn’t. Anyone with common sense knows that. But he keeps saying it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Donald Trump is the president,” continued Lemon. “And if he had been paying any attention to preparedness, if he actually thought the government didn’t have what it needed to fight a pandemic, he had more than three years to address that. More than three years to fill up the car with gas. Very simple. And the fact is, he didn’t do it.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump waged the first war of his presidency against COVID-19 — and then he lost: columnist

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Few people run for the presidency knowing they'll be forced into a war. Presumably, most would prefer to be leaders during a time of peace. But President Donald Trump relished in the idea that he is now a wartime president, fighting against an "invisible enemy," the coronavirus.

Like Vietnam, the war against COVID-19 appears to be falling to the enemy, wrote New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof on Wednesday.

"When Michael T. Osterholm, a prominent epidemiologist, heard that the White House coronavirus task force was 'ramping up' its work this month, he was elated. Maybe now the United States would finally tackle the virus with the seriousness needed," he explained. "Then he realized that he had misheard. The task force wasn’t “ramping up” but “wrapping up.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Maddow outs Colorado beef plant processing plant for refusing to test workers after health dept. says they must

Published

50 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow outed the Colorado beef processing plant, JBS USA, that was mandated to test all of its employees, but once a large number of the managers came up positive they stopped testing.

White House coronavirus task force chief Mike Pence said that the were handling the situation.

"The plant was working with the White House directly, I mean they're being talked about publicly by the vice president, about how they're going to surge testing resources there," said Maddow. "The company who runs that plant in Greeley put out a statement that same day. Saying, 'Today, JBS USA announces it is working in partnership with the U.S. federal government, the Colorado governor and the U.S. Sen. Corey Gardner to secure COVID-19 tests for all of its team members, at the Greeley, Colorado, beef production facility.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Steve Mnuchin picks fight with lead singer of Guns N’ Roses: ‘What have you done for America lately?’

Published

57 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Axl Rose, the lead singer of Guns N' Roses, took to Twitter to say that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is "officially an asshole."

It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole.

— Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 6, 2020

Typically, public servants don't respond to this sort of provocation, even from celebrities. But Mnuchin, it seemed, felt the need to punch back.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image