Donald Trump Jr smears Joe Biden with ‘incendiary and baseless’ accusation of being a pedophile: NYT

The president’s eldest son lashed out at former Vice Presiden Joe Biden on Saturday.

“President Trump’s eldest son on Saturday posted a social media message suggesting Joseph R. Biden Jr. was a pedophile, an incendiary and baseless charge that illustrates the tactics the president is turning to as he attempts to erase Mr. Biden’s early advantage in key state polls,” The New York Times reported Saturday.

“Donald Trump Jr.’s inflammatory and baseless claim, which he shared with his 2.8 million Instagram followers, comes as his father and the re-election campaign have sought to weaken Mr. Biden with an onslaught of allegations and insinuations rarely seen in modern elections,” the newspaper reported.

Following the newspaper’s report, junior doubled down on the charge on Twitter.

There are SO MANY different clips of @joebiden bizarrely & inappropriately sniffing hair & getting touchy with young girls that Twitter made me break up this 4 min comp into two separate videos. Does anyone really think this is normal behavior from Joe!??? pic.twitter.com/gNLo75bL0g — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 16, 2020

Accusations of pedophilia are at the heart of the right-wing QAnon conspiracy theory.