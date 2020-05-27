‘Don’t be a sucker’: CNN’s Cuomo begs viewers not to let Trump’s antics distract from the horror of COVID deaths
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo warned viewers not to be taken in by President Donald Trump’s distraction tactics — and instead focus on the loss of human life from the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a sad night. I don’t know any other way to put it,” said Cuomo. “I don’t even like that the music’s playing, to be honest. It’s just three months. We’ve lost a hundred thousand lives. Do you need band music to tell you it’s something urgent?”
“We were told this pandemic would magically disappear without any real trouble. A couple dozen cases,” said Cuomo. “Today, did you hear what our president, Donald John Trump, said to calm and reassure our nerves, that we will do everything we can to keep us safe as we reopen and that he will make it his life’s focus because that what a president does? Did you hear him say that? Me either. Not a damn word from Trump as this country is just struggling to get our heads and our hearts, let alone our hands around processing such loss so quickly. Suddenly he is now at a loss. Not even a tweet.”
“Listen, don’t come here tonight for more obsession on this BS distraction about what Trump says he’s going to do to Twitter or any of the social media platforms,” said Cuomo. “It’s a bluff, all right? Don’t be a sucker. I’m not. Here we’re going to focus on real righteous indignation. Why do we still not know how to reopen safely? How do we make sure that the painful costs that we mark tonight at least comes with some renewed sense of purpose to do more and better?”
“Tell us, Mr. President,” said Cuomo. “Be enraged on this, real victims, not painting yourself as a victim. You’re no victim of nothing, except your own mouth. The executive action you keep talking about taking, take it on this. Take on doing what we need. This is a country in a paroxysm of pain from a pandemic!”
Watch below:
CNN
‘There needs to be a prosecution’ of cop who killed George Floyd: CNN guest says ‘call it what it is’
On CNN Wednesday, criminal defense attorney Joey Jackson walked through why the Minneapolis police officer responsible for George Floyd's suffocation death must be prosecuted.
"Bottom line, question here from looking at this, should the officer face charges?" asked host Erin Burnett.
"Erin, I don't think there is any question about that, and I think if you look at it, under any reasonable measure there needs to be a prosecution," said Jackson. "You know, when you look at issues of excessive force — and I know this comes with a lot of emotion, and it should because of the blatant nature of what occurred. But if you even look at it legally and forget about the emotion, you look and you see, was there an imminent fear that the officer was facing when he had his knee in the neck of Mr. Floyd? And the answer is resoundingly no. You look at the force he used, that is the officer, and you say is it proportionate to whatever threat was posed? The answer is no, you don't see any threat. You see a person detained and really not resisting at all."
CNN
CNN’s John King astonished Trump keeps tweeting things that would get anyone else ‘fired in a snap’
CNN's John King on Wednesday expressed shock that no one has been able to convince President Donald Trump to stop tweeting unfounded conspiracy theories about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough murdering a staffer 20 years ago.
During an interview with David Gergen, King said it was particularly jarring to see Trump, in the middle of a pandemic that has killed 100,000 Americans, to be tweeting things that "if I tweeted them, we would be fired in a snap."
Gergen then looked back at how past presidents have handled tragedies, and he said Trump pales in comparison to all of them.
"This should be a week of national mourning, to have 100,000 deaths, the number we'll reach in the next two or three days, and the country is saddened by that," he said. "Traditionally, presidents bring us together for occasions like this. They brought comfort, they met privately with the families of the victims and cheered people up... and here now, we have completely the opposite. It's very, very sad."
CNN
‘Tempting fate and asking for trouble’: Dr. Fauci rips Ozark pool partiers for blowing off pandemic safety
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, slammed the large crowds that gathered for a now-infamous pool party in Missouri over the weekend for blowing off social distancing guidelines.
During an interview with CNN's Jim Sciutto, Fauci was asked what he made of the people who were captured on video partying without keeping any distance or wearing any face masks.
"When you have situations in which you see that type of crowding, with no masks and people interacting, that's not prudent and that's inviting a situation that could get out of control," Fauci said. "So I keep -- when I get an opportunity to plead with people, understanding you do want to gradually do this, but don't start leapfrogging over the recommendations and guidelines because that's tempting fate and asking for trouble."