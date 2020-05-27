‘Don’t be a sucker’: CNN’s Cuomo begs viewers not to let Trump’s antics distract from the horror of COVID deaths

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo warned viewers not to be taken in by President Donald Trump’s distraction tactics — and instead focus on the loss of human life from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a sad night. I don’t know any other way to put it,” said Cuomo. “I don’t even like that the music’s playing, to be honest. It’s just three months. We’ve lost a hundred thousand lives. Do you need band music to tell you it’s something urgent?”

“We were told this pandemic would magically disappear without any real trouble. A couple dozen cases,” said Cuomo. “Today, did you hear what our president, Donald John Trump, said to calm and reassure our nerves, that we will do everything we can to keep us safe as we reopen and that he will make it his life’s focus because that what a president does? Did you hear him say that? Me either. Not a damn word from Trump as this country is just struggling to get our heads and our hearts, let alone our hands around processing such loss so quickly. Suddenly he is now at a loss. Not even a tweet.”

“Listen, don’t come here tonight for more obsession on this BS distraction about what Trump says he’s going to do to Twitter or any of the social media platforms,” said Cuomo. “It’s a bluff, all right? Don’t be a sucker. I’m not. Here we’re going to focus on real righteous indignation. Why do we still not know how to reopen safely? How do we make sure that the painful costs that we mark tonight at least comes with some renewed sense of purpose to do more and better?”

“Tell us, Mr. President,” said Cuomo. “Be enraged on this, real victims, not painting yourself as a victim. You’re no victim of nothing, except your own mouth. The executive action you keep talking about taking, take it on this. Take on doing what we need. This is a country in a paroxysm of pain from a pandemic!”

