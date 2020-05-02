Quantcast
Doomsday prepper had 4,000 rolls of toilet paper and supplies for a year — he says coronavirus is worse

Published

1 min ago

on

Joseph Badame spent more than 42 years of his life preparing for doomsday.The former architect built a home on a three-acre compound in Medford with an electrified fence that could accommodate 120 of his closest friends and family and stocked it with more than a year of supplies.He lost the home to foreclosure two years ago and now lives above a garage in a friend’s home. And he thinks the current coronaviruspandemic is worse than the doomsday for which he was preparing.”This is much more severe than I even planned for,” Badame, 77, said on a recent weekday afternoon. “When you combine the tri…

More than 70% of jobless Americans did not receive March unemployment benefits: study

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

The vast majority of Americans who lost their jobs did not receive unemployment benefits in March, despite federal and state efforts to ramp up aid to jobless Americans after large swaths of the economy shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Millions of Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits in March but 71% of them did not receive their benefits that month, delaying aid as laid-off workers struggled to pay rent and cover basic expenses, according to an analysis of Labor Department data by the Pew Research Center. Just 2.1 million of about 7.37 million applicants received their benefits, mostly through their states' regular unemployment insurance programs.

Turns out letting ‘efficient’ monopolies control our food supply was a terrible idea

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

For many Americans, grocery shopping has become an intensely stressful experience. To maintain social distancing, people must queue before entering stores. Once inside, they must scramble to find increasingly scarce products, including household staples from milk and eggs to pork and beef. Others can no longer afford to go to grocery stores. Instead, they wait for hours to get goods from food banks that are also running short on supplies.

