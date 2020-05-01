Dozens of lockdown protesters arrested in Sacramento: California Highway Patrol

Large crowds gathered on the capitol lawn in Sacramento on Friday to protest lockdown orders.

“Dozens of people were arrested Friday afternoon during a demonstration at the State Capitol to protest the state’s stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 outbreak,” KCRA-TV reports. “Officers arrested 33 people for disobeying a lawful order, demonstrating without a permit and resisting or delaying a police officer, the California Highway Patrol said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The station estimated the crowd to be larger than 1,000.

“Organizers said they planned to practice social distancing by having the participants remain in their vehicles and drive around the Capitol building,” KCRA reported. “However, video from LiveCopter 3 showed protesters on the grounds, holding signs and not practicing social distancing guidelines.”