Quantcast
Connect with us

Dozens of lockdown protesters arrested in Sacramento: California Highway Patrol

Published

1 min ago

on

Large crowds gathered on the capitol lawn in Sacramento on Friday to protest lockdown orders.

“Dozens of people were arrested Friday afternoon during a demonstration at the State Capitol to protest the state’s stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 outbreak,” KCRA-TV reports. “Officers arrested 33 people for disobeying a lawful order, demonstrating without a permit and resisting or delaying a police officer, the California Highway Patrol said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The station estimated the crowd to be larger than 1,000.

“Organizers said they planned to practice social distancing by having the participants remain in their vehicles and drive around the Capitol building,” KCRA reported. “However, video from LiveCopter 3 showed protesters on the grounds, holding signs and not practicing social distancing guidelines.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Judge rejects pay-discrimination claim by U.S. Women’s National Team: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

The reigning world champions on the U.S. women's soccer team received a setback in court as they seek equal pay with their male counterparts, CNN reported Friday.

"A federal judge has dismissed the claims for equal pay by the US women's national soccer team, according to a court filing on Friday. Claims of unequal travel conditions, like charter flights and hotel recommendations, and support services, specifically medical and training support, can still go to trial," CNN noted.

The players blasted the decision.

"We are shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay," spokesperson Molly Levinson said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lockdown protesters Trump is firing up are expecting Civil War II: Right-wing extremism expert

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

The right-wing protests against government lockdowns are not normal protesters, a leading journalist studying the far-right explained on MSNBC on Friday.

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes interviewed Christopher Mathias, a senior reporter at the HuffPost.

Mathias pointed out one of the protesters was wearing a Hawaiian shirt, which explained was code for "the boogaloo" -- the coming civil war that the protesters are expecting.

He went on to explain how many are Trump supporters and the groups involved have "a long history of being connected to white nationalist groups."

Watch:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republicans defend pawn shop that was fined $60,000 for defying state lockdown

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

On Friday, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the GOP is uniting in defense of Diane Rowe, a gun and pawn shop owner in Grants, New Mexico who was fined $60,000 for defying a lockdown order.

The New Mexico GOP decried the fine as "a violation of Rowe's civil rights and constitutional rights and another unjust action against businesses trying to survive."

"The New Mexico Department of Health has the authority to enforce emergency public health orders by issuing a civil penalty of $5,000 per day on the third or subsequent warning, according to an April news release from state police," reported Michael Gerstein. "State police spokesman Dusty Francisco said the pawn shop was issued a cease and desist order April 14 and a citation to appear in court April 27 after the store remained open during that time."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image