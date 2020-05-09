Quantcast
Dr. Birx: 'There is nothing from the CDC that I can trust'

6 hours ago

According to a new bombshell report from The Washington Post, the White House Coronavirus Task Force response administrator is doubting the administration’s numbers.

Dr. Deborah Birx reportedly made the comments during a Wednesday meeting.

“During a task force meeting Wednesday, a heated discussion broke out between Deborah Birx, the physician who oversees the administration’s coronavirus response, and Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Birx and others were frustrated with the CDC’s antiquated system for tracking virus data, which they worried was inflating some statistics — such as mortality rate and case count — by as much as 25 percent, according to four people present for the discussion or later briefed on it. Two senior administration officials said the discussion was not heated,” the newspaper reported.

“There is nothing from the CDC that I can trust,” Birx reportedly said, according to two of the people.

“The flare-up came two days after it was reported that an internal government model, based on data from the CDC and other agencies, projected the daily death count would rise to 3,000 by June 1,” the newspaper noted.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Stephen Miller's wife is likely the reason multiple senior officials are quarantining: reports

2 hours ago

May 9, 2020

Three top public health officials are under varying degrees of quarantining after potential exposure to COVID-19 inside the White House.

"Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House's coronavirus task force, tells CNN he will begin a 'modified quarantine' after making a "low risk" contact with the White House staffer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus," CNN reported Saturday evening.

Trump met with his Secretary of State and Pentagon chief on Saturday — and nobody was wearing a mask

3 hours ago

May 9, 2020

President Donald Trump met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday.

The White House released a photo of the Cabinet Room meeting that also included senior military leadership.

In the photo, nobody is seen wearing a mask, even though two White House aides have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked why nobody was wearing a mask. A senior White House official told her it is because everyone in attendance was tested prior to the meeting.

Billionaire Elon Musk threatens removing Tesla from California over 'fascist' coronavirus restrictions

3 hours ago

May 9, 2020

Tesla chief Elon Musk on Saturday threatened to pull his electric car headquarters and plant out of California after local authorities kept him from resuming production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately," Musk tweeted in a long diatribe, characteristic of past online rants which are not necessarily carried out.

Referring to the California city where the cars are produced, Musk said that "if we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all" it will depend on "how Tesla is treated in the future."

Continue Reading
 
 
