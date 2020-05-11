Quantcast
Dr. Tony Fauci to warn of ‘needless suffering and death’ during Senate testimony

2 hours ago

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will warn the U.S. Senate of needless death from COVID-19 during Tuesday testimony.

Dr. Tony Fauci is set to testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions via videoconferencing as he is currently on modified quarantine after potential exposure.

“Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and a central figure in the government’s response to the coronavirus, intends to warn the Senate on Tuesday that Americans would experience “needless suffering and death” if the country opens up too quickly,” The New York Times reported Monday evening.

Fauci sent an email to a reporter laying out his message.

“The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely,” he wrote. “If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.”


2020 Election

Trump campaign sends out ‘State of the Nation Survey’ that makes no mention of pandemic, virus, unemployment

1 hour ago

May 11, 2020

President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are simply ignoring the coronavirus pandemic in a new campaign mailer.

"On Saturday, postal workers fanned out across Western Virginia as normal. One of them dropped a mass-mailed letter at my house. You may have gotten one, too. The envelope identified the sender as President Donald J. Trump and the Republican National Committee’s Presidential Advisory Board," Dan Casey of The Roanoke Times reports.

Trump is trying to pull his biggest con yet with the US economy — before everything falls apart

2 hours ago

May 11, 2020

Donald Trump thinks he can trick American voters into believing it's a good thing that one in six workers is out of a job. That's according to Nancy Cook at Politico, who reports that the mood in the White House was one of jubilation at hearing that the unemployment rate had soared to 14.7% — the highest since the Great Depression. That mood reflected "happiness that the figure wasn't as high as it could have been," Cook writes.

This allows Trump to use a strategy he often rolls out to trick the public into seeing his failures as a win: "Throwing out a huge number — like a future 25 percent unemployment rate, or 2 million deaths from the coronavirus — can, in turn, make lower figures seem like a relief."

