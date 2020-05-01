E. Jean Carroll slams Kayleigh McEnany’s dismissal of Trump assault allegations

On Friday, at White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s first briefing, reporters asked her why the two dozen allegations of harassment, groping, and sexual assault against President Trump are less credible than former Senate staffer Tara Reade’s allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden. McEnany dismissed the question, saying those were “old allegations.

This explanation didn’t sit well with advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, one of the most recent of Trump’s alleged victims to come forward:

I am an “old Allegation.” I am STILL waiting for Trump to provide his DNA sample to be tested against the dress I wore when he attacked me. His lawyers replied to my request by seeking to DELAY my lawsuit. What is @realDonaldTrump afraid of? https://t.co/LYqW54Nnz3 — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) May 1, 2020

Carroll has alleged that Trump raped her in a department store in the late 1990s. She furthermore claims to still have the dress she was wearing when she was attacked, and is suing to attempt to obtain a DNA sample from the president that could prove her claim.