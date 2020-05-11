Quantcast
Connect with us

Elon Musk announces he will defy stay-at-home order — and dares California to arrest him

Published

2 mins ago

on

On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he would be reopening his Tesla plant “against Alameda County rules.”

He added that he will join his employees on the production line and demanded that if the state of California makes arrests, it should only be of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past few weeks, Musk has grown increasingly vocal against stay-at-home orders to protect the public from coronavirus. He repeatedly demanded that the orders be lifted on social media, filed a lawsuit against Alameda County, and threatened to move his plant out of California.

In anticipation of reopening, Tesla leadership has sent COVID-19 guidelines out to workers — but according to CNBC’s Lora Kolodny, many of the employees will be required to bring their own personal protective equipment, and there is no guarantee any infected employee will receive sick leave pay.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Elon Musk announces he will defy stay-at-home order — and dares California to arrest him

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he would be reopening his Tesla plant "against Alameda County rules."

He added that he will join his employees on the production line and demanded that if the state of California makes arrests, it should only be of him.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump says he is requiring everyone in the White House to wear a mask — even though he won’t wear one himself

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

At Monday's press briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump was asked if he was behind the order requiring everyone at the White House to wear a mask. He confirmed that he was.

However, this stands in contrast to the president's ongoing refusal to wear a mask himself.

Trump and some of his senior officials have given variable explanations for their unwillingness to wear masks — one common argument being that they are being tested repeatedly and have a clean bill of health. However, some reports suggest that Trump is afraid being seen wearing a mask in public could hurt his re-election chances.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I don’t think the system broke down’: Trump denies any problems as multiple White House staffers test positive

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

At Monday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked how the system broke down such that three people in the White House could test positive.

Trump's response was to deny that there was any problem. "I don't think the system broke down," he said.

"We have a lot of people that work here," Trump continued. "Because we're running a country ... we have a lot of people coming in and out." He added that because all the people who visit the Oval Office directly are tested, "I felt no vulnerability whatsoever."

He reiterated that the government has "great capability" to test people with "incredible machines."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image