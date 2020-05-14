Quantcast
Connect with us

Emails suggest Trump’s consumer safety nominee played a key role in ‘shelving’ CDC coronavirus recommendations: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Medical experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Trump White House have expressed different views on how the U.S. can safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic — and the recommendations offered by the CDC last month were stricter than the Trump Administration’s recommendations. The Associated Press is reporting that Nancy Beck, who Trump has nominated to permanently head the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, played a key role in the “decision to shelve” the CDC’s guidelines on April 30. And Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington State is demanding answers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am deeply concerned by the nominee’s involvement in advocating for the deregulation of toxic chemicals known as PFAS, and I also have questions about her potential involvement with the CDC coronavirus guidance,” Cantwell asserted in an official statement.

Beck is a former chemical industry executive, and she has a doctorate in environmental health. However, Beck isn’t a medical doctor and has no experience in virology — unlike Dr. Anthony Fauci or Dr. Deborah Birx, both of whom are part of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force.

E-mails obtained by AP, the news agency reports, “show that Beck was the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s main point of contact in the White House about the proposed recommendations. At issue was a 63-page guide created by the CDC that would give community leaders step-by-step instructions for reopening schools, day care centers, restaurants and other facilities.”

According to AP, “Beck’s role in the coronavirus guidance document was revealed in a series of e-mails from late April obtained by AP. On April 10, CDC Director Robert Redfield e-mailed the guidance to a group that included some of the president’s closest White House advisers, including Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, and counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert. Redfield wrote that he wanted White House review and clearance to post the documents on the CDC website.”

In order for Beck to be appointed to head the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission permanently, she will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate — and Beck is scheduled to appear before the Senate later this month.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump donor got nearly $27 million in COVID-19 relief for private jet charter company

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

A donor to President Donald Trump got nearly $27 million in coronavirus relief for his private jet company.

The California-based Clay Lacy Aviation charter company received the government grant as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, and its payout appears to be the largest grant any private company has gotten, reported CNBC.

Most of the other aviation companies on the list are major commercial airlines, regional carriers or support companies, while Clay Lacy Aviation serves wealthy executives and celebrities.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rahm Emanuel uses Trump’s own tweets to show The View how the president is changing his story on Mike Flynn

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Former chief of staff to President Barack Obama, Rahm Emanuel, criticized President Donald Trump on Thursday for trying to change his story about Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn now that he's running for reelection.

It has been three years since former national security adviser Susan Rice was attacked by the right for "unmasking" Flynn in the report about hiss call with the Russian ambassador in 2016. Three years later, Republicans have renewed their interest in the Flynn case and are insisting it is a scandal. The move came after Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani attempted to create a conspiracy in Ukraine that ultimately got Trump impeached.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Whistleblower Richard Bright uncovered ‘substantial likelihood of wrongdoing’: Office of Special Counsel

Published

40 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

A key government agency has found that a whistleblower complaint filed by Dr. Richard Bright has uncovered a "substantial likelihood of wrongdoing."

The United States Office of Special Counsel, an independent federal agency whose mission is to protect government whistleblowers, released a statement on Tuesday affirming that Bright's complaint seems to have merit, and that the Department of Health and Human Services should initiate a full investigation of his claims.

"We emphasize that, while OSC has found a substantial likelihood of wrongdoing based on the information you submitted in support of your allegations your referral to the Secretary for investigation is not a final determination that the allegations are substantiated," the letter states, according to CNBC.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image