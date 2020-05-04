Equities tumble as Trump revives trade war fears
Stock markets suffered steep losses Monday, tracking a selloff in New York after Donald Trump sparked fears of a renewed trade war with China over its role in the coronavirus pandemic.
Claims by the US president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the disease started in a lab in Wuhan, and that those responsible would be held to account, overshadowed a further slowing of infections and deaths from COVID-19.
The losses across Asia came as investors returned from an extended weekend break and after all three main indexes on Wall Street tanked between 2.6 and 3.2 percent, having enjoyed their best month in decades in April.
Trump suggested he could lump new tariffs on China over its handling of the virus outbreak, claiming he had seen evidence linking a Chinese lab to the contagion.
The warning fanned worries of a return to the trade standoff between the world’s top two economies that battered global markets last year until a partial agreement was reached in December.
It also comes as Trump faces a tough fight to be re-elected in November with the economy tanking and millions of Americans losing their jobs because of the virus crisis.
“President Trump is back beating the trade war drums… and increasing the odds of a significant volatility risk event as all roads lead back to trade and tariff,” said AxiCorp’s Stephen Innes.
He added that “while the market is already factoring in a less globalised world during the initial phase of the post-pandemic recovery as economies internalise, rekindling a dormant US-China trade war will likely make any economic improvement exponentially more difficult. And ripping up the trade agreement will trigger a global equity market rout.”
– Dollar on the rise –
Hong Kong fell 4.2 percent, while Mumbai was off more than five percent. Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta were all down more than two percent, but Sydney added more than one percent and Wellington was also in positive territory as Australia and New Zealand begin easing measures to contain COVID-19.
In early trade, London slipped 0.2 percent, while there were big losses in Paris and Frankfurt.
Tokyo and Shanghai were closed for holidays.
Analysts warned that after a strong April — fuelled by optimism the worst of the disease has passed — equities could suffer a tumultuous May as corporate earnings and other indicators reveal the extent of the damage inflicted.
“For several weeks now the prospect of significant monetary, as well as fiscal stimulus, has prompted a decent rebound in equity markets, largely on the basis that any policy missteps on the part of politicians might be kept to a minimum,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.
“This seems much less likely now, given recent comments, while the sharp deterioration seen in recent March economic data prompted a sharp reassessment of the likelihood of a V-shaped recovery.”
The downbeat mood sent the dollar rallying against higher-yielding, riskier currencies including the Australian dollar, South Korea’s won and the Mexican peso.
Oil prices dropped after surging last week as top producers began to ease up on the pumps as part of a deal agreed last month to slash output by 10 million barrels a day.
– Key figures around 0810 GMT –
Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 4.2 percent at 23,613.80 (close)
Shanghai – Composite: Closed for a holiday
Tokyo – Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday
London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 5,750.88
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 6.3 percent at $18.53 per barrel
Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.7 percent at $25.98 per barrel
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0927 from $1.0978 at 2040 GMT
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 106.77 yen from 106.93 yen
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2444 from $1.2494
Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.83pence from 87.86 pence
New York – Dow: DOWN 2.6 percent at 23,723.69 (close)
Trump leadership void on South Asia persists as diplomat retires
The acting top US diplomat for South Asia announced her retirement Sunday, as President Donald Trump looks increasingly likely to go a full term without a Senate-confirmed State Department official focused on the subcontinent.
Alice Wells, a career diplomat who has served as acting assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia for most of the Trump administration, will retire on May 22 after a 31-year career, the State Department said.
"I will miss Alice's wise counsel and dedicated efforts to build relationships and address challenges across South and Central Asia," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter.
Trump erupts at ‘Psycho Joe Scarborough’ after Morning Joe host delivers bad news on polling
President Donald Trump on Monday uncorked a crazed rant against MSNBC's Joe Scarborough shortly after the "Morning Joe" host reported on bad polling news for the president.
"'Concast' should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough," the president wrote on Twitter. "I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is 'nuts'. Besides, bad ratings!"
MSNBC’s Morning Joe destroys Trump for ‘lying’ about COVID-19 death toll
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump for moving the goalposts on coronavirus deaths.
The president started by claiming the virus would disappear on its own, but his projections have shifted as the death toll mounts -- and the "Morning Joe" host said Trump still didn't have a strategy for managing the crisis.
"He, again, said it was going to be zero, it was 11 to zero, 15 to five," Scarborough said. "Then he said it was going to magically go away in April, when things warmed up, it'd be gone in April. Then, of course, more Americans died in April of this pandemic that the president said wasn't going to affect us. [He] said the media is, yeah, overhyping it, it's a hoax."