Eric Trump bragged about the stock market as the US crossed 100,000 dead — and it didn’t go well

On Wednesday, the number of reported coronavirus deaths in the United States officially hit the 100,000 mark — a milestone experts have been anticipating for days.

But at the same time, President Donald Trump’s second son chose to take the moment to brag about how the stock market was doing.

GREAT DAY for the DOW!! https://t.co/t0cK3wOKUu — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 27, 2020

Eric Trump’s enthusiasm did not sit well with commenters on social media.

100,000 people are dead. — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) May 27, 2020

This family of ghouls. I can’t. — Pamela at home (@pamica) May 28, 2020

I'm sure all the friends and family members of the 100,000 dead are thrilled. Trumps doing what they do, being low lifes. — Barbara Hoffmann (@sophiesmother95) May 27, 2020

Over 100,000 dead. Did you mean DOW or DOA? — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) May 28, 2020

I don't even know how to tell you this but… pic.twitter.com/Y49YZkkgeO — America Is Not Russia 👍🏽🇺🇲🚫🇷🇺👎🏽 (@Fight_4_USA_Now) May 27, 2020

100,000 Americans are dead. 100,000 souls, gone. 100,000 people, and it didn’t have to be this way. America is suffering because of @realDonaldTrump We will never forgive him. — mollyswordmcdonough 🏡 (@mollysmcdonough) May 28, 2020

The tone deafness is deafening — Drain The Trumps 🇺🇸 (@DrainTheTrumps) May 27, 2020

You could have chosen just to not say anything, @EricTrump — mollyswordmcdonough 🏡 (@mollysmcdonough) May 28, 2020

Your dad said he was gonna kill someone on 5th Avenue but ended up killing #100K Americans instead. #TrumpRealityhttps://t.co/UFdGZUSVPE — Brave New Films (@bravenewfilms) May 27, 2020