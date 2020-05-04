ESPN agrees to air live baseball from South Korea after country successfully fights COVID-19

The ESPN sports network announced this week that it will air live games from the Korea Baseball Organization. The news comes as U.S. sports have been sidelined due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The network expects to air six games a week beginning Tuesday morning at 1 a.m. when the NC Dinos face off against the Samsung Lions.

South Korea has been praised for taking early action against the COVID-19 pandemic by ordering widespread testing and contact tracing.

ESPN will show live games from Korea, 6 a week, starting with opener 1 am Tuesday, then Tues-Friday at 5:30 am, Saturday at 4 am, Sunday 1 am. Mostly on ESPN2 and app pic.twitter.com/ONsmxN9m2j — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 4, 2020

