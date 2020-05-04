Quantcast
ESPN agrees to air live baseball from South Korea after country successfully fights COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

The ESPN sports network announced this week that it will air live games from the Korea Baseball Organization. The news comes as U.S. sports have been sidelined due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The network expects to air six games a week beginning Tuesday morning at 1 a.m. when the NC Dinos face off against the Samsung Lions.

South Korea has been praised for taking early action against the COVID-19 pandemic by ordering widespread testing and contact tracing.

Breaking Banner

Obama campaign vets give Joe Biden a battle plan he can use to flatten Trump this fall

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

David Axelrod and David Plouffe, who were top strategists in former President Barack Obama's 2008 presidential bid, believe that former Vice President Joe Biden needs to do more than what he's doing right now to defeat President Donald Trump this fall.

Although Biden currently leads in polls, Axelrod and Plouffe warn in the New York Times that lead won't last if the Biden campaign isn't prepared for the onslaught of attacks the Trump campaign is poised to launch.

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes and his attorney could face court sanctions after angering judges with 'absurd' filings

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

The attorney for Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) could face court sanctions after receiving a pair of warnings from judges.

Steven Biss is representing Nunes and others in a variety of lawsuits, and some of the individuals and organizations they're suing have asked judges to punish the attorney for filing complaints accusing news outlets and Democrats of conspiring to hurt his clients, reported The Fresno Bee.

In addition to Nunes, the attorney is representing a Russian graduate student who was mentioned in news stories about former national security adviser Michael Flynn and a multimillionaire accused of circulating conspiracy theories about the murder of a Democratic National Committee staffer in summer 2016.

Breaking Banner

Ohio state department asks employers to rat out employees who refuse to work during the coronavirus pandemic

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is giving employees the ability to report coworkers who refuse to work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Fox19NOW, a form added to the agency's website asks employers "if their business was deemed essential during the coronavirus outbreak, and if not, what date it reopened; did the employee quit or refuse to return, and if yes, why; was the work the same work as pre-COVID-19; and did the employer maintain the safety standards that are required by the Ohio Governor’s Office, and if no, why."

