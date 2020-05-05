Quantcast
Even Bill Barr is warning Trump of ‘major political implications’ if he pushes for total Obamacare repeal: CNN

Published

56 mins ago

on

While the Trump administration is still going full speed ahead in its push to get the Supreme Court to completely overturn the Affordable Care Act, Attorney General Bill Barr has reportedly emerged as an unlikely voice of caution.

CNN reports that Barr is warning other administration officials of “major political implications if the comprehensive health care law appears in jeopardy as voters head to the polls in November.”

Instead, Barr wants the White House to only back overturning aspects of the law while still preserving the very popular protections for people with preexisting conditions who in the past have been denied health coverage.

Barr reportedly argued that the political consequences for the GOP could be particularly dire if it supports ripping away millions of Americans’ health insurance during a deadly pandemic.

“Barr and others have recently brought an additional dimension to their efforts, highlighting the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the nation,” CNN reports. “If the justices were to accept the Trump administration position, its decision could cause substantial disruptions to the health care of millions of Americans.”


Breaking Banner

‘Just speculative’: Fox News host nails HHS secretary over claim virus came from Chinese lab

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday insisted that there is no "difference" between the claim the novel coronavirus escaped from a lab in China and the assertion that it began in a wet market.

During an interview on Fox News, host Ed Henry noted that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that there is "enormous evidence" that COVID-19 began in a Chinese lab. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US government's top infectious disease expert, has said that the scientific community is "very, very strongly leaning toward" the idea that the virus began in bats.

"Who's right? Dr. Fauci or Secretary Pompeo?" Henry asked.

Breaking Banner

‘It’s going to be scary’: Texas health officials predicting an ‘explosion’ of COVID-19 cases as lawmakers open up state

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

As lawmakers in Texas prepare to relax stay at home standards put in place due to the coronavirus health crisis, health experts in the state are warning Texans will likely face an avalanche of new COVID-19 cases in the fall that could overwhelm hospitals and medical professionals.

According to a report from the Daily Beast, "...as the state reopens its economy, infection counts are surging—and experts warn of a potential flood in the months ahead."

Breaking Banner

‘Promising’ virus-fighting antibody found: study

Published

44 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

An antibody that can stop the new coronavirus infecting cells in laboratory tests has been identified by researchers in the Netherlands, in what scientists say could help the development of therapies for COVID-19.

The antibody neutralized the new coronavirus, according to the research published in Nature Communications, and the authors said it "offers the potential to prevent and/or treat COVID-19".

It has not yet been tested on animals or in human trials.

Researchers from Utrecht University and the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam injected cells of "humanized mice" with purified versions of the spike proteins used by different coronaviruses -- including the ones that cause SARS and MERS -- to infect cells.

