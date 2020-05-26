Even mild coronavirus illness may confer some immunity: study
Even people with minor illness from the coronavirus can develop antibodies that could leave them immunized for several weeks or more, according to an early French study that tested hospital staff with mild infections.
Researchers said the results, which have not yet been peer reviewed, were “encouraging” since little is known about the mechanisms of immunity against the novel coronavirus, especially in people with minor forms of the disease.
“We knew that people with severe forms of the disease developed antibodies within 15 days of the onset of symptoms,” said Arnaud Fontanet, head of the global health department at the Institut Pasteur, which conducted the research with the University Hospital in Strasbourg.
“We now know that this is also true for those who develop minor forms, even if the rates of antibodies are probably weaker.”
The study was carried out on 160 members of staff at two hospital sites in Strasbourg who had all tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered mild forms of the disease.
Two types of serological tests, which aim to look for a previous infection, indicated that almost all health workers — 153 out of 160 in one case, 159 out of 160 in the other — had developed antibodies within 15 days after the onset of infection.
Using a separate test to determine if the antibody could neutralize the virus, the study found some 98 percent of the volunteers had these antibodies between 28 and 41 days after the first signs of infection.
The researchers said in a statement on Tuesday that the neutralizing activity of the antibodies appeared to increase over time.
Olivier Schwartz, head of Pasteur’s virus and immunity unit, said the objective would now be to monitor the “persistence of the antibody response and their capacity to neutralize” the virus over the longer term.
New: Another watchdog resigns after Trump blocks him from heading pandemic response committee
According to CNN, Defense Department Principal Deputy Inspector General Glenn Fine has submitted his resignation this Tuesday, just over a month after President Trump blocked him from becoming the chairman of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.
"One Pentagon official told CNN Fine was not told to resign and did so on his own accord. Still, Trump removed Fine as the Pentagon's acting inspector general just last month, a move that was viewed as an effort to thwart his leadership of the coronavirus accountability review," CNN reports. "His resignation takes effect June 1st, according to DOD IG spokesperson Dwrena Allen."
Trump ‘willing to sacrifice tens of thousands of American lives for his personal fetish’: activist
We look at conditions for workers as all 50 states reopen their economies in Part 2 of our discussion with historian and author Mike Davis, whose latest piece for Jacobin is headlined “Reopening the Economy Will Send Us to Hell.” In it, he writes: “A volcanic rage is rapidly rising to the surface in this country and we need to harness it to defend and build unions, ensure Medicare for all, and knock the bastards off their gilded thrones.”TranscriptThis is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.
AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The Quarantine Report. I’m Amy Goodman, as we continue our discussion with historian and author Mike Davis, his latest piece for Jacobin headlined “Reopening the Economy Will Send Us to Hell.” His newest book, Set the Night on Fire: L.A. in the Sixties.
WATCH: Federal watchdog targeted by Trump defends her report on the lack of pandemic preparedness
The acting inspector general of the Health and Human Services Department staunchly defended her work on Tuesday amid attacks from President Donald Trump.
During an appearance before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, acting HHS inspector general Christi Grimm said that her office's damning report on pandemic preparedness release last month was valuable in helping HHS officials identify problems and deficiencies in their approach.