Even Republicans fear Trump’s 2020 campaign will backfire as it takes a dark turn: report
President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign has taken a dark turn, according to a new report in The New York Times.
“Far from a one-day onslaught, it was a climactic moment in a weeklong lurch by Mr. Trump back to the darkest tactics that defined his rise to political power. Even those who have grown used to Mr. Trump’s conduct in office may have found themselves newly alarmed by the grim spectacle of a sitting president deliberately stoking the country’s divisions and pursuing personal vendettas in the midst of a crisis that has Americans fearing for their lives and livelihoods,” reported Alexander Burns, Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Martin and Nick Corasaniti.
“Since well before he became president, Mr. Trump’s appetite for conflict has defined him as a public figure. But in recent days he has practiced that approach with new intensity, signaling both the depths of his election-year distress and his determination to blast open a path to a second term, even at the cost of further riling a country in deep anguish,” The Times reported.
“His electoral path has narrowed rapidly since the onset of the pandemic, as the growth-and-prosperity theme of his campaign disintegrated. In private, Mr. Trump has been plainly aggrieved at the loss of his central argument for re-election. ‘They wiped out my economy!’ he has said to aides, according to people briefed on the remarks,” the newspaper reported. “It is unclear whether he has been referring to China, where the virus originated, or health experts who have urged widespread lockdowns, but his frustration and determination to place blame elsewhere have been emphatic.”
Even some Republicans are worried.
“Still, Mr. Trump’s behavior has rattled even some supportive Republicans, who believe it is likely to backfire and possibly cost them the Senate as well as the White House. It has also further alarmed Democrats, who have long warned that Mr. Trump would be willing to use every lever of presidential power and deploy even the most unscrupulous campaign tactics to capture a second term,” The Times reported.
“At a meeting with political advisers this week that included Karl Rove, the top strategist for former President George W. Bush, Mr. Rove warned Mr. Trump that he had fallen behind in the task of damaging Mr. Biden, people familiar with the meeting said.” https://t.co/YqAOKSkr1R
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 16, 2020
‘He’s just an idiot’: Watch MSNBC guest’s angry rant about ‘moron’ Donald Trump
President Donald Trump's intelligence was questioned by MSNBC's national affairs analyst on Friday.
Anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed John Heilemann during "Deadline: White House."
"Can I just say at the start that the man is idiot," Heilemann said, referring to the commander-in-chief.
"He's just an idiot. He's just a moron," he said.
"The idea of the president of the United States stands up and says, 'the problem with testing is that if we test we have more cases.' That's what he said. "'If we test we have more cases.' You know what? The testing doesn't make the cases, the testing reveals the cases," he explained.
Trump’s short-lived coronavirus poll bump reveals his fundamental vulnerability
President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have dropped again after a brief uptick that prompted widespread claims of a “rally round the flag” effect in late March.
It’s wise not to read too much into the implications of these rating movements for the US presidential elections in November. The basic electoral dynamics have not changed since the Republican’s heavy losses in the 2018 midterm elections, and actually not much since Trump’s marginal victory in the 2016 presidential race.
Secret Service signs $179,000 golf cart contract for summer at Trump’s New Jersey golf course: report
According to a report from the Washington Post's Fahrenthold, the Secret Service agreed to a $179,000 contract earlier this week with a company that will supply them with golf carts to be used for just the summer when protecting Donald Trump at his New Jersey golf course.
While the Bedminster golf course is currently closed due to the COVID-19 health crisis, it is expected to open soon allowing the president to golf once again and agents to follow along in the carts that will be available to them until Oct. 31.