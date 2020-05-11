Even the admiral Trump brought to bolster his testing boasts had to walk back the president’s claims: CNN
On CNN Monday, White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond noted that even Admiral Brett Giroir, who was at the day’s White House press conference to back up President Donald Trump’s boasts about COVID-19 testing access, hadn’t been willing to cosign Trump’s claim that “if people want to get tested, they get tested.”
“That statement from the president was reminiscent to one he made early in this coronavirus pandemic, when the president said ‘If you want a test, you can get a test,'” said Diamond. “It was not true then and it still is not true now.”
“In fact, what we heard was Admiral Brett Giroir, the administration’s point man on the testing front, he tried to clarify the president’s statement, saying that in fact it is if you need a test and are symptomatic, having some kind of respiratory distress, you can get a test in the United States,” said Diamond.
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," anchor Wolf Blitzer laid into President Donald Trump for insisting that former President Barack Obama had committed a crime, and then refusing to explain what the crime was in response to questions from the White House press pool.
"He's accusing his immediate predecessor in the White House, former President Barack Obama, of committing 'the greatest crime,' and then when a journalist asks what crime, what exact crime did President Obama commit, the president wouldn't answer," said Blitzer. "'Oh, you know,' he said, 'You know the crime.' I'm just looking at my notes, he said, 'You know the crime.'
Appearing on CNN on Monday afternoon, an ice cream shop owner from Massachusetts described customers going berserk on him and his teenaged employees after he shut his store down because they refused to use safe-distancing and other pandemic rules.
Speaking with host Brianna Keilar, Polar Cave owner Mark Lawrence from Mashpee explained that he opened his shop -- only to be overwhelmed with customers who ended up abusing his employees when he decided to shut down for health safety issues.
"We had everything planned and I worked closely with the National Association of Protocols," the shop owner explained. "I talked to different owners at ice cream shops around the world in our Facebook group. I pretty much took all the best precautions and I thought I had a good plan and everything was going well and people were ordering online at least an hour ahead. but by 5:00 or so a group of kids pulled in and in a space about 40 minutes, my 50 spot parking lot was full and we were only expecting a 20 audience for that particular time"