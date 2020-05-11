Even the admiral Trump brought to bolster his testing boasts had to walk back the president’s claims: CNN

On CNN Monday, White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond noted that even Admiral Brett Giroir, who was at the day’s White House press conference to back up President Donald Trump’s boasts about COVID-19 testing access, hadn’t been willing to cosign Trump’s claim that “if people want to get tested, they get tested.”

“That statement from the president was reminiscent to one he made early in this coronavirus pandemic, when the president said ‘If you want a test, you can get a test,'” said Diamond. “It was not true then and it still is not true now.”

“In fact, what we heard was Admiral Brett Giroir, the administration’s point man on the testing front, he tried to clarify the president’s statement, saying that in fact it is if you need a test and are symptomatic, having some kind of respiratory distress, you can get a test in the United States,” said Diamond.

