Even the GOP doesn’t believe Trump’s claims about mail-in voting: op-ed

Published

1 min ago

on

When it comes to President Trump’s claim that mail-in voting is wracked by fraud, even his own party isn’t buying it.

In a report from the New York Times this Thursday, Michael Wines explains that many GOP-controlled states are moving to expand mail-in voting despite Trump’s comments.

“In the face of a pandemic, what was already limited opposition to letting voters mail in their ballots has withered,” Wines writes. “Eleven of the 16 states that limit who can vote absentee have eased their election rules this spring to let anyone cast an absentee ballot in upcoming primary elections — and in some cases, in November as well. Another state, Texas, is fighting a court order to do so.”

Wines adds that four of those 11 states “are mailing ballot applications to registered voters, just as Michigan and Nevada are doing. And that does not count 34 other states and the District of Columbia that already allow anyone to cast an absentee ballot, including five states in which voting by mail is the preferred method by law.”

In the Washington Post this Friday, Paul Waldman points out that the four other states mailing absentee ballot applications to all voters are Georgia, Iowa, Nebraska and West Virginia — “all states controlled by Republicans that Trump won in 2016.”

“There’s some resistance from Republican officeholders in some places, but the overwhelming trend is to ignore Trump and move ahead to make mail voting easier,” Waldman writes. “Just as Trump has failed to convince all Republicans that we should stop wearing masks and immediately resume all social and economic activity, he hasn’t convinced his party that mail voting must be rejected, or limited only to important people such as him.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


