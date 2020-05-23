‘Every day he blows it’: Trump slammed by conservative consultant for continuing to botch the COVID-19 response

On MSNBC Saturday, conservative consultant Susan Del Percio laid into President Donald Trump for his repeated refusal to wear masks at official events, in contravention of his administration’s own public health recommendations.

“Susan, the president has taken a similar trip for the third week without a mask,” said anchor Alex Witt. “Is it vanity? Is it delivering a message of defiance or a rise out of reporters?”

“Yes,” said Del Percio. “He feels he is sending out a message that few minority believe they shouldn’t have to wear a mask. Free America. What is interesting is the photo you showed with the mask on, the caption there could easily have been this is how we open up the country. This is how we start business, restart business. Wearing that mask in the Ford plant would show we are getting back to work and this is what it looks like. Embrace it.”

“Every day this president has a chance to do better,” said Del Percio. “To improve his image and look like he’s working harder for all Americans, and every day he blows it. That’s what is so surprising.”

