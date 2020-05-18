Quantcast
'Everything we did was to predict the next outbreak.' Yet scientists weren't prepared for COVID-19. Why?

Published

1 min ago

on

CHICAGO — More than a decade ago, a center was founded at Northwestern University as a rapid-response operation against infectious disease.But its work was sporadic — a boom when epidemics like MERS hit, a bust when they were under control. Some promising drugs never made it out of the laboratory as funding waned.Now, researchers with the Center for Structural Genomics of Infectious Diseases are rushing to find an effective treatment for COVID-19, making up for lost time against a disease that has already killed more than 315,000 people around the world, including about 90,000 in the United St…

Young indigenous woman says she was punched in the face by racist white man after she sneezed

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

A young indigenous woman in Vancouver, Canada, says that she was brutally assaulted by a man while she was walking in a park and happened to sneeze, CTV News reports.

According to Dakota Holmes, the man, who she says was a white man in his 30s, hit her multiple times in the face and caused her to fall to the ground. The man also made racist comments about how she should go back to Asia and accused her of bringing coronavirus to Canada.

Trump administration says new bailout program will help 35 million Americans — it probably won't

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Within a few weeks, the Federal Reserve will start a $600 billion lending program that the Trump administration says will help 40,000 midsized businesses that employ 35 million Americans.

The Main Street Lending Program is the next marquee effort of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which Congress passed in March. It is set to begin after weeks of criticism of the first, the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. While it's too early to judge a program that hasn't begun, the Main Street effort appears to have replicated some of the flaws of the paycheck program, and it has added some new ones.

Karl Rove accuses Obama of committing 'political drive-by shooting' of Trump in commencement speech

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Karl Rove accused former President Barack Obama of committing a "political drive-by shooting" by taking a thinly veiled swipe at his successor's response to the coronavirus crisis.

The former president questioned President Donald Trump's maturity and leadership Saturday during a virtual commencement address, and Rove -- a Republican strategist and senior advisor and deputy chief of staff during the George W. Bush administration -- complained on "Fox & Friends."

"It is so unseemly for a former president to take the virtual commencement ceremony for a series of historically black colleges and universities and turn it into a political drive-by shooting," Rove told Fox News.

