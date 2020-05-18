‘Everything we did was to predict the next outbreak.’ Yet scientists weren’t prepared for COVID-19. Why?
CHICAGO — More than a decade ago, a center was founded at Northwestern University as a rapid-response operation against infectious disease.But its work was sporadic — a boom when epidemics like MERS hit, a bust when they were under control. Some promising drugs never made it out of the laboratory as funding waned.Now, researchers with the Center for Structural Genomics of Infectious Diseases are rushing to find an effective treatment for COVID-19, making up for lost time against a disease that has already killed more than 315,000 people around the world, including about 90,000 in the United St…
