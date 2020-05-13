Quantcast
Ex-FBI agent explains the Republican’s latest fake-scandal makes Mike Flynn’s actions look worse

Published

1 min ago

on

Acting Director of National Intelligence Grenell decided to wage a war against the former Obama administration for being concerned about why Michel Flynn was talking to Russia about sanctions when neither he nor President Donald Trump were sworn into office yet.

As MMFA researcher Matthew Gertz noted, Grenell pulled call data from a series of days ahead of the call between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Gertz asked why Grenell would be so curious about days prior to Flynn’s call.

“Which mainly makes me curious what happened Dec. 14-16 that raised so many alarms at Treasury/NATO/etc,” he tweeted.

But it was CNN’s counterintelligence expert Asha Rangappa who explained that no one knew it was Flynn. Which is why the unmasking had to happen in the report. No one could politically target someone when they didn’t know it was him to begin with. Meanwhile, if the GOP thinks Flynn’s job made the call acceptable then his identity was important enough for the unmasking.

“Identities are masked when a US person who is NOT the target of the surveillance is captured on the communication — this is an ‘incidental communication,'” she explained. “They are unmasked when the identity is necessary to understand the intelligence. All legal, no warrant required. In requesting an identity be ‘unmasked,’ you by definition don’t know who it is so you can’t be politically targeting a specific individual. And if the claim is that Flynn’s role in the transition made his actions ‘legal,’ you are conceding that his identity is relevant.”

Release of Flynn memo backfires on GOP ‘Obamagate’ pushers as experts point out ‘this was all legal’

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's acting spy chief Richard Grenell sent top Republican senators a memo outlining all of the people who may have been involved in the "unmasking" of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, including former Vice President Joe Biden — a clear attempt to boost the president's "Obamagate" conspiracy theory.

But experts were quick to note that the memo itself blows a huge hole in Trump's narrative, by showing how Obama administration officials acted completely legally and through proper channels to investigate a national security risk.

Nicolle Wallace is calling out Fox News for attacking Dr. Fauci: ‘Singed while playing with fire’

Fox News is already anticipating that they'll face lawsuits for their reckless treatment of the warnings around coronavirus. Now that President Donald Trump has decided that America will reopen whether it's safe or not, Fox News hosts took to the network Tuesday night to attack Dr. Anthony Fauci for his testimony that if the U.S. reopens the country will endure more suffering and death.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, the former communications chief at the George W. Bush White House, nailed Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham for deciding that Fauci is somehow the new enemy. "Nobody elected him," the Fox hosts claimed. Indeed, if President Donald Trump and the White House doesn't trust Fauci, they'll make their own decisions, flying in the face of warnings from the experts. If that's the way Trump and his friends at Fox want to move forward, they merely have to accept responsibility for the consequences if they're wrong.

Can democracy survive Bill Barr?

Bill Barr is covering up for Donald Trump.

Trump’s first national security adviser, General Michael Flynn, met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, just after President Obama had imposed sanctions on Russia for interfering in the 2016 election on behalf of Trump.

Flynn, according to news reports, told Kislyak that when Trump took office in a few weeks he’d do what he could to reverse the sanctions. As a result, on December 30, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia wouldn’t retaliate against Obama’s action: a rare event.

