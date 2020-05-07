Ex-FBI agent tears apart Bill Barr’s excuses for dropping the Flynn case

On Thursday, former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa took to Twitter to demolish Attorney General William Barr’s reasoning for moving to drop the case against President Donald Trump’s ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The reasoning, Rangappa argued, fundamentally contradicts the entire purpose of the special counsel regulations.

THREAD. The AG dropping the case on Flynn turns the entire purpose of the Special Counsel regs on its head. The SC is appointed *precisely* to insulate an investigation from influence by a political appointee, namely, the AG. 1/ — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The opportunity to object to investigatory and prosecutorial decisions taken by the Special Counsel was in the hands of Rod Rosenstein (Trump's own appointee), during the course of the investigation. Rosenstein had to APPROVE each major step, and he did. 2/ — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 7, 2020

3. These decisions have already been vetted. Once by Rosenstein, and then again by a separate branch of government: the judiciary. Judge Sullivan had to review the case, and accept Flynn's plea. His view was that Flynn "arguably sold out the country." 3/ — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

4. It makes zero sense to appoint a Special Counsel, have his decisions reviewed and approved by both the DAG and a fed judge, and allow a future AG to come in and simply substitute his judgment. Especially an AG who lied about the findings of the investigation from the get-go. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 7, 2020

5. Had Rosenstein overruled Mueller's decisions, he would have been required to notify Congress, and explain his reasons. Barr needs to answer to the judiciary committees for his actions — these decisions are, ultimately, not really his to make if the SC regs mean anything. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 7, 2020