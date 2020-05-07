Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-FBI agent tears apart Bill Barr’s excuses for dropping the Flynn case

Published

20 mins ago

on

On Thursday, former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa took to Twitter to demolish Attorney General William Barr’s reasoning for moving to drop the case against President Donald Trump’s ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The reasoning, Rangappa argued, fundamentally contradicts the entire purpose of the special counsel regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Top impeachment investigator reactivates his Twitter account — just to trash AG Bill Barr

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr has been highly criticized for seeking to dismiss charges against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Daniel Goldman, who served as director of investigations for the House Intelligence Committee during Donald Trump's impeachment, had deactivated his Twitter account.

But he turned it back on to bash the "implosion of the Department of Justice" under Barr.

"The once proud DOJ is now nothing but a political arm of Donald Trump," Goldman declared.

https://twitter.com/danielsgoldman/status/1258481675488694272

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-FBI agent tears apart Bill Barr’s excuses for dropping the Flynn case

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

On Thursday, former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa took to Twitter to demolish Attorney General William Barr's reasoning for moving to drop the case against President Donald Trump's ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The reasoning, Rangappa argued, fundamentally contradicts the entire purpose of the special counsel regulations.

THREAD. The AG dropping the case on Flynn turns the entire purpose of the Special Counsel regs on its head. The SC is appointed *precisely* to insulate an investigation from influence by a political appointee, namely, the AG. 1/

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN busts new press secretary for past criticism of Trump — she even called him a ‘sideshow’

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

While President Trump's newly-minted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is known to be a die-hard loyalist, comments she made in 2015 have reemerged, showing that she wasn't always in Trump's corner.

According to a report from CNN, McEnany criticized statements Trump made while announcing his campaign, where he said Mexico was sending "rapists" and drugs and crime to the country.

"To me, a racist statement is a racist statement. I don't like what Donald Trump said," she said on CNN in late June 2015, McEnanyn then went on to compare Trump's remarks to comments about Jewish people made by the Rev. Al Sharpton in the 1990s.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image