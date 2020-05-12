Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Federal prosecutor shreds Trump for accusing Obama of a felony: ‘He he clearly has no idea what he’s talking about’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has spent the past few days attacking President Barack Obama, tweeting out “OBAMAGATE” more than half a dozen times on Mother’s Day alone while accusing the 44th president of a felony, but as it turns out he has no idea what he’s talking about.

That’s what former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, who worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois for nearly a decade said on Twitter, in response to a question Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker posed of President Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump accused Obama of committing “the biggest political crime in American history,” but Trump was unable to describe it, even in general terms.

“What crime exactly are you accusing Obama of committing and do you believe the Justice Dept. should prosecute him?” Rucker asked the President Monday.

“Obamagate. It’s been going for a long time,” Trump replied. “It’s been going on from before I even got elected and it’s a disgrace that it happened and if you look at what’s gone on and if you look at all of this information that’s been released and from what I understand it’s only the beginning.”

“Terrible things happened,” Trump continued, still having not come close to answering Rucker’s question. “And it should never be allowed to happen on our country again. And you’ll be seeing what’s going on, over the coming weeks but I wish you’d write honestly about it but unfortunately you choose not to do so.”

Without pausing Trump then pointed to another reporter to avoid Rucker asking for clarification.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is the crime exactly,” Rucker interjected, “that you’re accusing him of?”

“You know what the crime is, the crime is very obvious to everybody all you have to do is read the newspapers except yours,” Trump concluded, before taking another reporter’s question.

Mariotti said Trump “accused his predecessor of committing a crime, but he can’t name what crime it is because he clearly has no idea what he’s talking about. We’ve gotten so used to nonsense like this that it’s not even surprising anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And he called it “nonsense.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

This is the wrong lesson to take from the 1918 pandemic

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

As states across America plan to gradually reopen their economies, the lessons of the last major pandemic to hit this country — namely, the influenza epidemic of 1918-1919 — reveal that we should be more worried about how the disease will threaten our economic future, rather than how the public health reaction might threaten our economy immediately.

The 1918-1919 influenza pandemic was one of the worst in modern history, killing at least 50 million people worldwide including roughly 675,000 in the United States. It is estimated that 500 million people throughout the world were infected with the H1N1 virus, constituting roughly one-third of the global population. That pandemic was notable for having an unusually high mortality rate among already healthy people, and for a similarly high mortality rate for people under five years old, people between the ages of 20 and 40 and people above the age of 65.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

These companies got millions in tax breaks to bring jobs back to a Rust Belt town — but they created next to none

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

When the American steel industry collapsed in the late 1970s, few places were hit as hard as Youngstown, Ohio, a manufacturing powerhouse with a bevy of hulking mills. It never really recovered, and today the city’s name is shorthand for postindustrial decline. Desperate for investment, local officials tried a tactic that municipalities around the country have also embraced: awarding millions of dollars in property tax breaks to companies promising new jobs.

But in Youngstown, those efforts have largely failed to deliver, an investigation by The Business Journal and ProPublica has found. The results are instructive for communities across the nation as they try in the coming months to cope with the crushing financial impact of the coronavirus epidemic. Ohio regulators, for instance, warn that so-called enterprise zone agreements should be “a tool of the last resort” for local communities because of the “far-reaching” effects of tax breaks.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump demands ‘these votes must not count’ after California opens poll site in heavily Black area

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump demanded that votes from a new voting location in a Los Angeles suburb with a large black population "must not count" as he lashed out at California for its attempts to make it easier Americans to vote.

Trump over the weekend inserted himself into the special election in California's 25th Congressional District, which was vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., who resigned last fall. The president complained on Twitter that California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, opened up a new poll site in Lancaster, which lies just north of Los Angeles, despite calls from both parties to do so.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image