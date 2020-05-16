Ex-GOP congressman offers 6 ways to improve Fox News

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) offered six ideas for improving Fox News.

The first five steps involve firing anchors, including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Jeanine Pirro and Jesse Watters.

The next step would be for the network to “apologize to all Fox News viewers for lying to them night after night.”

Walsh, who served one term in Congress, challenged Trump for the RNC’s 2020 nomination but ended his bid in February.

