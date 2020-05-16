Quantcast
Ex-GOP congressman offers 6 ways to improve Fox News

1 min ago

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) offered six ideas for improving Fox News.

The first five steps involve firing anchors, including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Jeanine Pirro and Jesse Watters.

The next step would be for the network to “apologize to all Fox News viewers for lying to them night after night.”

Walsh, who served one term in Congress, challenged Trump for the RNC’s 2020 nomination but ended his bid in February.

Congressman complains of being ‘bored’ while the HEROES Act ‘gathers dust on Mitch McConnell’s desk’

17 mins ago

May 16, 2020

On Saturday, a congressman released a Tik Tok video showing his boredom while the U.S. Senate refuses to take up the Heroes Act.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) posted video where he lip-syncs that he's "bored in the House."

The video shows the former presidential candidate in his office.

"When you pass the HEROES Act to get people help ASAP ... but it gathers dust on Mitch McConnell's desk because there's no urgency," displays on title cards.

The "Health and Economic 6 Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act" is a $3 billion economic stimulus package.

Watch:

Bored in the (People's) House. #HEROESAct pic.twitter.com/q8uxC37v79

WATCH: Fox News host warns governors they will face ‘rebellion’ if lockdowns aren’t lifted

41 mins ago

May 16, 2020

The rhetoric against coronavirus lockdowns ramped up on Fox News on Saturday.

"Governors better start lifting these lockdowns. People aren’t going to take it anymore. There’s a rebellion brewing," Jesse Watters said.

"In March, we agreed to lockdown. We didn’t obey an order. We’re not peasants," he argued.

"The government can’t lock us down day after day after day. We don’t consent. You can't trample our rights with no end in sight," he continued.

"We have rights we get from above and when the government destroys these rights, we have the right to change the government or abolish it," he said.

Continue Reading
 

Trump offers bizarre praise for new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as Superwoman

1 hour ago

May 16, 2020

The leader of the free world offered praise for White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday.

Trump retweeted a photoshopped image of McEnany wearing a Superwoman costume that was posted as a reply to a Twitter comment.

"Doing a GREAT job!" Trump added.

McEnany is Trump's fourth press secretary -- which is more than former President Barack Obama had during his entire eight years in office.

Sean Spicer initially held the position, which infamously got off to a rocky start after Spicer attempted to mislead the country into thinking Trump had a larger inauguration crowd than Obama.

Continue Reading
 
 
