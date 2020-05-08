Quantcast
Ex-Jared Kushner employee calls his COVID-19 bungling ‘painfully familiar’ in brutal op-ed

Former New York Observer chief editor Elizabeth Spiers, who worked under Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner for years, is not surprised at the way he has completely bungled his responsibilities in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Writing in the Washington Post, Spiers reveals that Kushner’s COVID-19 flubs fit the pattern of how he behaved when he was the owner of the New York Observer.

“This is basically Kushner’s modus operandi, and it’s painfully familiar to me because he was my boss,” she writes. “When I knew him, he seemed constitutionally incapable of considering the humanity of other people as a starting point. Relationships were primarily transactional, and this failure of empathy permeated everything he did.”

And even though Kushner so far has failed to solve Middle East peace or completely overhaul the federal government as he pledged to do, he has not paid any price for his constant screw ups.

“As of today, Kushner’s string of failures have not resulted in any kind of demotion or reprimand, much less dismissal,” Spiers explains. “(Whatever happened to the Office of American Innovation? What has it done? Who’s demanded results?) They act like they think they should get credit for any effort at all, for stooping to bother.”

Read the whole column here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
BUSTED: Mike Pence caught on hot mic delivering ’empty’ PPE boxes into a nursing home ‘for the camera’

Vice President Mike Pence, in charge of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, was caught on a hot mic asking if he could carry empty boxes of what had housed personal protective equipment (PPE) off a van and into the front door of a nursing home “for the cameras.”

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel mocked the vice president.

“Here he is, with no mask on, wheeling boxes of PPEs into a health care center, and doing his best to lift them,” Kimmel said, narrating the video. “What a hero.”

“And since it was going so well, and also because he didn’t realize he had a mic on, Magic Mike decided to keep it going.”

‘Shades of master race’: Trump buried for refusal to wear pandemic mask because he might look weak

Donald Trump's apparent refusal to wear a mask due to a belief it would send the wrong message to the public and his supporters was buried in derision by the Daily Beasts's Molly Jong-Fast, who claimed the president must believe he is incapable of getting sick.

According to a report from NBC, the president reportedly told aides he wouldn't wear a mask in public because it would make him look "ridiculous," and might be used in opposition campaign ads leading up to the November election.

Norway kept me safe from COVID-19 — and Trump’s America nearly killed me

Donald Trump is not a president. He can’t even play one on TV. He’s a corrupt and dangerous braggart with ill-concealed aspirations for a Crown and, with an election coming up, he’s been monopolizing prime time every day, spouting self-congratulation and misinformation. (No, don’t inject that Lysol!) His never-ending absurd performances play out as farce against the tragic background of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the nation. If we had a real president, which is to say, almost anybody else, things would be different. We would have seen the pandemic coming. It would not have attacked me in my old age. And most of the dead might still be alive.

