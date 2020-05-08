Ex-Jared Kushner employee calls his COVID-19 bungling ‘painfully familiar’ in brutal op-ed

Former New York Observer chief editor Elizabeth Spiers, who worked under Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner for years, is not surprised at the way he has completely bungled his responsibilities in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Writing in the Washington Post, Spiers reveals that Kushner’s COVID-19 flubs fit the pattern of how he behaved when he was the owner of the New York Observer.
“This is basically Kushner’s modus operandi, and it’s painfully familiar to me because he was my boss,” she writes. “When I knew him, he seemed constitutionally incapable of considering the humanity of other people as a starting point. Relationships were primarily transactional, and this failure of empathy permeated everything he did.”
And even though Kushner so far has failed to solve Middle East peace or completely overhaul the federal government as he pledged to do, he has not paid any price for his constant screw ups.
“As of today, Kushner’s string of failures have not resulted in any kind of demotion or reprimand, much less dismissal,” Spiers explains. “(Whatever happened to the Office of American Innovation? What has it done? Who’s demanded results?) They act like they think they should get credit for any effort at all, for stooping to bother.”
Read the whole column here.
