Ex-NBA player Stephen Jackson says Minneapolis policeman who killed George Floyd deserves death penalty
Former NBA player Stephen Jackson is calling for capital punishment for the police officer who killed his friend.“I know we not going to get the death penalty, but I’m going for it,” Jackson said Thursday morning on Power105. “Because the only way that they can stop killing us is if they see one of their own sitting at the chair and fry for something they did and knowing that could be them.“We had to see it, the world had to see it, my brother die then the world has to see one of them die. That’s the only way we’re going to get justice.”Jackson said he was close with George Floyd, the man who …
Woman’s remains were ID’ed 20 years later. Her story is just part of a greater mystery.
The identification of a woman’s remains 20 years after she was reported as a missing person in New Jersey is just part of larger story involving a still-unidentified Long Island serial killer.This is what we know so far, and how you can learn more about the mysterious story:The investigation that kicked off the mysteryShannan Gilbert, who officials say was a prostitute, was reported missing on May 1, 2010 and was last seen on Long Island.While searching for the 23-year-old Jersey City woman, police foundthe bodies of 10 other people and concluded that it was the work of a serial killer.A polic... (more…)
Watching the movie ‘Joker’ linked to an increase in prejudicial attitudes toward those with mental illness
New research provides evidence that watching the 2019 movie “Joker” is associated with an increase in prejudice toward people with mental illness. The findings have been published in JAMA Network Open.“A couple of years ago I was looking at some social survey data collected in New Zealand, where I am based,” said study author Damian Scarf. “One of the questions people were asked was ‘how would you feel if you had a new neighbour who…’ followed by things like ‘was a different ethnicity to you’, ‘was a different religion to you’, etc.”“The question was also asked with respect to having a neighbo... (more…)
Trump calls Minneapolis protesters ‘thugs’ — and threatens military action
President Donald Trump blasted protesters in Minnesota outraged over the killing of George Floyd.
“ I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis,” Trump tweeted after midnight.
“A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right,” he wrote, even though the National Guard was already deployed.
“ These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” he threatened.