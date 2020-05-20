Ex-Pompeo aide accused of intimidating State Department employees by carrying a whip around office: report

One of Mike Pompeo’s top aides in the State Department had been under investigation by the now-fired State Department inspector general for mistreating subordinates.

Politico reports that Sean Lawler, who previously served as the State Department’s Chief of Protocol, was accused by Foggy Bottom employees of “harassing” his staffers — and even of carrying a whip around with him as part of a campaign to intimidate them.

Cam Henderson, who replaced Lawler as Chief of Protocol, has also been accused by employees of covering up allegations against Lawler, and she was recently investigated by recently ousted State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

“The inspector general had investigated further claims that Henderson, while Lawler’s deputy, had violated State Department policy by not reporting allegations involving Lawler and workplace violence to higher-ups,” Politico writes. “The person said Linick’s office had determined Henderson likely had violated regulations and that the State Department should take appropriate action.”

In addition to probing Henderson, Linick’s office was also reportedly investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for hosting exclusive taxpayer-funded dinners for top business executives and for declaring an emergency to justify completely an $8 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia over the objections of Congress.