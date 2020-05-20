Ex-Trump official says prescribing hydroxychloroquine ‘just simply isn’t good medical advice’

During a segment on CNN this Wednesday, former Veterans Affairs secretary Dr. David Shulkin attempted to dispel notions that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment against the coronavirus, as President Trump has suggested.
“I think so far we’ve had a lot of studies come out and none have shown evidence that says that this is an effective drug for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19,” Shulkin said, adding that additional studies are being conducted and experts will have to see is that assessment changes.
“But at this point, to take a drug that has no effectiveness, or no known effectiveness, but potential harm, doesn’t make a lot of sense,” he continued.
Shulkin went on to say that it’s up to a doctor whether to prescribe hydroxychloroquine, but he is surprised that a doctor would prescribe it to Trump after the FDA recommended “extreme caution” in allowing patients to take the drug.
“I’m concerned about the way this has publicly been discussed and that other Americans may believe that this is now safe to do.”
Watch:
On Wednesday, writing for The New York Times, trial attorney and American Association for Justice president-elect Tobias Millrood laid into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his zeal in trying to protect nursing homes from being sued over coronavirus deaths.
"Just three weeks ago, family and friends did their best to comfort my six siblings and me via videoconference as we mourned my mother, Sylvia," wrote Millrood. "Our grief was compounded by the circumstances of her death: She died at 82 after contracting the coronavirus at her assisted living facility, one of the victims of an outbreak that killed 20 patients and sickened dozens of other residents and staff members."
I still believe no one should presume fairness in this year’s election. Indeed, our best understanding depends on presuming that it won’t be. But it’s worth imagining what our current politics might look like years from now. From a future vantage point, it might be that most people already made up their minds about Donald Trump, and it might be that they made up their minds about him from close to the beginning.
During the coronavirus crisis, phrases like “post-American world” and “post-American decade” have been coming up a lot — the assertion being that when the United States, under President Donald Trump, was faced with a deadly pandemic, it failed to show leadership the way that it did during World War II, the Great Depression and other crises of the past. Carl Bildt, who served as Sweden’s prime minister from 1991-1994, discusses the United States’ fall from grace in his Washington Post column — and he certainly isn’t happy about it.