Ex-Trump official says prescribing hydroxychloroquine ‘just simply isn’t good medical advice’

During a segment on CNN this Wednesday, former Veterans Affairs secretary Dr. David Shulkin attempted to dispel notions that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment against the coronavirus, as President Trump has suggested.

“I think so far we’ve had a lot of studies come out and none have shown evidence that says that this is an effective drug for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19,” Shulkin said, adding that additional studies are being conducted and experts will have to see is that assessment changes.

“But at this point, to take a drug that has no effectiveness, or no known effectiveness, but potential harm, doesn’t make a lot of sense,” he continued.

Shulkin went on to say that it’s up to a doctor whether to prescribe hydroxychloroquine, but he is surprised that a doctor would prescribe it to Trump after the FDA recommended “extreme caution” in allowing patients to take the drug.

“I’m concerned about the way this has publicly been discussed and that other Americans may believe that this is now safe to do.”

