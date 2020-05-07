Ex-Trump official warns of ‘slow burn of infection across the country’ after US failed to stop COVID-19
Former Trump FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Thursday that Americans should prepare for dire health consequences after the United States has failed to stop the coronavirus.
While appearing on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Gottlieb explained that America’s efforts to battle the pandemic have so far come up short of what he’d hoped to achieve.
“We felt that, by the end of April, we were not only going to bend the curve, flatten the curve, we were also going to see sustained declines in new cases and be in a much better position nationally,” he said. “We haven’t seen, nationally, sustained declines that we expected. And we might not see it — we might see just this slow burn of infection across the country.”
Gottlieb then said it appeared that many states have decided they’re willing to take the risk, although he warned of dire health consequences for doing so, and not just from the people who die from COVID-19.
“Vaccine prescriptions are down almost 90 percent,” he said. “We’re going to have measles outbreaks because kids are skipping routine vaccinations and routine physicals.”
Watch the video below.
"We haven't seen nationally really sustained declines that we expected, and we may not see it–we might just see this slow burn of infection across the country," says @ScottGottliebMD on #COVID19. "We still have a lot of infection." pic.twitter.com/uMoF7B0R9M
— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) May 7, 2020
COVID-19
Madonna says she has had COVID-19
Madonna said Thursday she has had the coronavirus and that it was why she had to cancel a concert in Paris in February, though she is not currently sick.
The "Queen of Pop" said she had tested positive for antibodies which may mean she had has COVID-19.
"I am not currently sick," she told her 15 million followers on Instagram.
"When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you had the virus, which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over seven weeks ago along with many other artists in my show," she said.
The 61-year-old star only played a single night at the Grand Rex on February 22 before calling off the next show, citing "ongoing injuries".
COVID-19
China exports see surprise 3.5 percent jump in April, imports fall
China's exports saw a shock 3.5 percent rise in April despite the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Thursday, partly due to rising medical exports.
But analysts warned of weakness ahead as key markets suffer downturns, as well as the brewing threat of a renewed trade war with the United States.
Imports fell 14.2 percent on-year, a steeper drop than last month, according to the Customs Administration.
A forecast of analysts by Bloomberg had predicted an 11 percent dive in exports and a 10 percent plunge in imports.
CNN
‘We’re on our own’: CNN national security expert stunned that Trump is ‘walking away from this pandemic’
A CNN national security analyst on Thursday offered a startling assessment of the Trump administration's new plan for handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Juliette Kayyem, the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Intergovernmental Affairs for President Barack Obama, said that President Donald Trump has been signaling in recent days that he's finished trying to stop the virus from spreading across the country.
"They are walking away from this pandemic," she said. "'Victory,' 'mission accomplished,' call it what you will."