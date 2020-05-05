Executive accused of selling fake N95 masks to NYC sues medical weed dispensary for backing out of a deal
EDITOR’S NOTE:NJ Cannabis Insideris hosting a nation webinar, in collaboration with Advance 360, on May 13 from 1-3 p.m. EST. The webinar, Cannabis and COVID-19: Where Does America Go From Here?presented by Duane Morris, will feature heavyweights in the national arena. Here’s how to sign up.Three businessmen who allege they tried to obtain a percentage of a license to cultivate and sell medical cannabis have filed suit against a politically connected law firm and a multi-state cannabis operator over allegations they were unfairly cut out of the deal.The law firm — DeCotiis, Fitzpatrick & Cole …
‘Just speculative’: Fox News host nails HHS secretary over claim virus came from Chinese lab
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday insisted that there is no "difference" between the claim the novel coronavirus escaped from a lab in China and the assertion that it began in a wet market.
During an interview on Fox News, host Ed Henry noted that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that there is "enormous evidence" that COVID-19 began in a Chinese lab. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US government's top infectious disease expert, has said that the scientific community is "very, very strongly leaning toward" the idea that the virus began in bats.
"Who's right? Dr. Fauci or Secretary Pompeo?" Henry asked.
Kellyanne Conway flips out about Brett Kavanaugh and impeachment when asked about Fauci congressional testimony
Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday was asked by the hosts of "Fox & Friends" about the prospect of Dr. Anthony Fauci testifying before Congress -- and she proceeded to fly off the handle with angry rants about Senate hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and President Donald Trump's impeachment.
During a discussion about Fauci testifying, Conway said that she personally saw no issue with him talking to Congress in a public hearing, but then warned congressional Democrats against asking questions that might embarrass the Trump administration.
"I just hope that the people who are asking the questions are asking intelligent, rational questions that are actually relevant to the American health," she said. "Because we've seen what they do before. For example, they say stupid things like, 'This is a job interview, this is a job interview' for a lifetime appointment about Brett Kavanaugh. 'Let's believe all women!'"
‘It’s going to be scary’: Texas health officials predicting an ‘explosion’ of COVID-19 cases as lawmakers open up state
As lawmakers in Texas prepare to relax stay at home standards put in place due to the coronavirus health crisis, health experts in the state are warning Texans will likely face an avalanche of new COVID-19 cases in the fall that could overwhelm hospitals and medical professionals.
According to a report from the Daily Beast, "...as the state reopens its economy, infection counts are surging—and experts warn of a potential flood in the months ahead."