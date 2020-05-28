Quantcast
Extremism expert explains why ‘fascists and neo-Nazis’ are infiltrating protests against police violence

Published

1 min ago

on

Fears are growing over right-wing provocateurs exploiting the protests of police violence as they seek to start a second civil war in America, that they call the “boogaloo.”

“The Minneapolis protests this week—which resulted in fires and broken windows and reports of at least one adjacent shooting death—aren’t just drawing racial justice activists. They’re attracting attention from heavily-armed forces on the right. Some of them, members of a growing white supremacist movement, openly hope to co-opt the protests to start a race war,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday. “Others claim to make common cause with anti-police protesters, but may be inclined to turn guns on protesters when they appear to threaten private property.”

“Both are a potential powder keg as protesters take to the streets in cities across the country, and hint at a new coalition of volatile right-wing ideologies,” The Beast warned.

For analysis, The Beast interviewed Brian Hughes, associate director for the Polarization & Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at American University.

“On the far other side of the spectrum, you have accelerationist and dyed-in-the-wool fascists and neo-Nazis,” he explained. “They want to see ‘Civil War 2: Electric Boogaloo’ happen, and make it a race war.”

“‘Boogaloo’ is a reference to a far-right meme-turned-movement, in which white supremacists fantasize about a coming civil uprising that will lead to government overthrow and wholesale slaughter of their opponents, namely people of color. ‘Accelerationism’ is a tactic in which extremists sow discord in the hopes of destabilizing society,” The Beast explained. “In private chat groups viewed by Raw Story, Boogaloo sympathizers set up communication channels for peers at the protest, and discussed coordinating travel to Minneapolis.”


Republican explains why he won’t wear a mask: ‘It’s part of the dehumanization of the children of God’

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

On Thursday, CNN spoke with GOP lawmakers who refuse to wear masks — and one of the more colorful responses came from Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA).

"Can you smell through that mask?" said Higgins. "Then you're not stopping any sort of a virus. It's part of the dehumanization of the children of God. You're participating in it by wearing a mask."

"What you're wearing is a bacteria trap; it's not helping your health or anybody else's," Higgins added.

In reality, medical experts have broadly recommended wearing face masks not to protect yourself from coronavirus, but to suppress transmission to other people in case you are carrying the virus without symptoms. COVID-19 spreads from particles carried by coughing, sneezing, or exhaling, and can be present before symptoms begin — or even if they never develop.

‘Someone shot into the rally’ protesting Floyd killing at Colorado capitol: lawmaker

Published

50 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

On Thursday, a Colorado state representative reported being shot at while at a rally at the state capitol in Denver protesting the police killing of George Floyd.

According to Rep. Leslie Herod, she is unhurt from the incident.

We just got shot at. Capitol.

— Leslie Herod (@leslieherod) May 28, 2020

I’m ok. Someone shot into the rally.

REVEALED: Billions for defense contractors hidden in new House coronavirus relief bill

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

When they passed another bill this month to help the tens of millions of Americans left unemployed and hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats in the House of Representatives touted the $3 trillion legislation’s benefits to working people, renters, first responders and others struggling to get by.

They made no mention of the defense contractors.

Tucked away deep in the nearly 2,000-page Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES, Act, is a section that will funnel money to defense and intelligence companies and their top executives, according to experts.

