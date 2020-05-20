Quantcast
Connect with us

Fact checkers debunk Trump’s claim that hydroxychloroquine studies only gave drug to dying patients

Published

7 mins ago

on

During a recent press conference, President Trump claimed that he’s been taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a means to avoid being infected by the coronavirus.

“Couple of weeks ago I started taking it,” he said May 18. “Because I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right. I’m not going to get hurt by it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The following day, Trump tried to downplay research that says the drug hasn’t shown any benefit to coronavirus patients.

“If you look at the one survey, the only bad survey, they were giving it to people that were in very bad shape,” Trump said on May 19. “They were very old. Almost dead. It was a Trump enemy statement.”

Trump was apparently referring to a study that featured Veterans Administration patients. But according to a fact check from Politifact, three studies “all reached the same conclusion that outcomes with hydroxychloroquine were the same as without it.”

According to Politifact, Trump ignored larger, newer studies in order to make his claim.

“In early May, two studies emerged based on patients treated in the nation’s biggest COVID-19 hotspot, New York City. Both investigations were much larger than the study of VA patients,” Politifact reports. “The study that appeared May 7 in the New England Journal of Medicine looked at the medical records of 1,376 people who tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to the hospital. Their results echoed the first study on hydroxychloroquine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full fact check over at Politifact.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Newly revealed Bill Barr meetings raise ‘serious questions’ about the prosecutor reviewing Mueller probe

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Newly revealed documents show that Attorney General Bill Barr met secretly with U.S. Attorney John Durham "almost immediately" after special counsel Robert Mueller ended his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, CNN is reporting.

According to CNN, "Barr met at least six times with... Durham over a 10-week period in spring 2019, including once during the critical days after Mueller submitted his report to the Department of Justice and before it was released to the public."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fact checkers debunk Trump’s claim that hydroxychloroquine studies only gave drug to dying patients

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

During a recent press conference, President Trump claimed that he's been taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a means to avoid being infected by the coronavirus.

"Couple of weeks ago I started taking it," he said May 18. "Because I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right. I’m not going to get hurt by it."

The following day, Trump tried to downplay research that says the drug hasn't shown any benefit to coronavirus patients.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

A simple timeline shows how the Trump administration failed to prepare for the global pandemic

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On March 20, just after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on March 11, the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) sent a cable to U.S. State Department instructing officials how they should speak about China and the novel coronavirus, according to the Daily Beast, which obtained the cable. One section of the cable is called “NSC Top Lines: PRC [People’s Republic of China] Propaganda and Disinformation on the Wuhan Virus Pandemic.” The cable says, “Chinese Communist Party officials in Wuhan and Beijing had a special responsibility to inform the Chinese people and the world of the threat, since they were the first to learn of it.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image