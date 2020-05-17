Factory workers wary as Detroit’s ‘Big 3’ begins to motor back up
Detroit (AFP) – Detroit’s auto giants are keen to resume production this week, but there will be unease on assembly lines where social distancing is difficult and worries about the deadly coronavirus persist.Motor City carmakers insist they are taking precautions to protect employees for the ramp-up that marks a key moment in the attempted relaunching of the US economy.But not everyone is convinced.”I am expecting a bumpy ride,” said one United Auto Workers official, who asked for anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.The “Big Three,” which have the experience of relaunchin…
Latest Headlines
Democrats launch investigtion into Trump ouster of State Dept watchdog
Washington (AFP) - Congressional Democrats on Saturday launched a probe into President Donald Trump's "politically-motivated" dismissal of a government watchdog believed to have been investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.The announcement came after Trump told House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Friday that he planned to dismiss State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.It was Trump's third abrupt dismissal of an official tasked with monitoring governmental misconduct and abuse since April, and drew criticism even from members of his own party."The firings of multipl... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Amazon contractors hit hardest by pandemic
Pinole (United States) (AFP) - She delivers for Amazon, but Adrienne Williams says the e-commerce and tech giant did not deliver for her.The 42-year-old California single mother is among the legion of drivers for Amazon's third-party delivery firms which have been struggling amid surging demand for goods and supplies to locked-down consumers during the pandemic."We don't work for Amazon, even though I wear an Amazon uniform, drive an Amazon van into an Amazon warehouse to pick up Amazon packages," the former junior high school teacher told AFP.Williams, who stopped working in March when her se... (more…)
2020 Election
Obama: Leaders ‘aren’t even pretending to be in charge’
Washington (AFP) - Former US President Barack Obama on Saturday criticized the response to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging America, in what was widely regarded as a rare public rebuke of his successor Donald Trump.His remarks came as he spoke at two virtual commencements for high school and university students locked down instead of celebrating their graduations, a rite of passage every spring in the United States."More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing," Obama told graduates from several... (more…)