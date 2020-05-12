Quantcast
Fauci contradicts Trump during Senate hearing: This virus is not just going to disappear

Published

1 min ago

on

During an exchange with Senator Bernie Sanders on CNN this Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the coronavirus isn’t going away anytime soon, and it likely won’t just disappear as President Trump has suggested.

Sanders asked Fauci if the virus could come back with a vengeance in the fall if “we don’t get our act together.”

Fauci said the possibility does exist for the virus to make a big comeback in the fall, “and the reason I say that is that when you talk about, ‘will this virus just disappear,’ … that is just not gonna happen, because it’s such a highly transmissible virus.”

“And even if we get better control over the months, it is likely there will be virus somewhere on this planet that will eventually get back to us,” he added.

