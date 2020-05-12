Quantcast
FBI inadvertently named Saudi Embassy official investigated in 9/11 probe: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The Federal Bureau of Investigation accidentally made a major revelation according to a new report by Michael Isakoff of Yahoo News.

“The FBI inadvertently revealed one of the U.S. government’s most sensitive secrets about the Sept. 11 terror attacks: the identity of a mysterious Saudi Embassy official in Washington who agents suspected had directed crucial support to two of the al-Qaida hijackers,” Isakoff reported. “The disclosure came in a new declaration filed in federal court by a senior FBI official in response to a lawsuit brought by families of 9/11 victims that accuses the Saudi government of complicity in the terrorist attacks.”

“The declaration was filed last month but unsealed late last week. According to a spokesman for the 9/11 victims’ families, it represents a major breakthrough in the long-running case, providing for the first time an apparent confirmation that FBI agents investigating the attacks believed they had uncovered a link between the hijackers and the Saudi Embassy in Washington,” he explained. “It also shines a light on the extraordinary efforts by top Trump administration officials in recent months to prevent internal documents about the issue from ever becoming public.”

“Ironically, the declaration identifying the Saudi official in question was intended to support recent filings by Attorney General William Barr and acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell barring the public release of the Saudi official’s name and all related documents, concluding they are ‘state secrets’ that, if disclosed, could cause ‘significant harm to the national security,'” he explained.

Isakoff reported the document made a reference to “Mussaed Ahmed al-Jarrah, a mid-level Saudi Foreign Ministry official who was assigned to the Saudi Embassy in Washington, D.C., in 1999 and 2000. His duties apparently included overseeing the activities of Ministry of Islamic Affairs employees at Saudi-funded mosques and Islamic centers within the United States.”

2020 Election

Jared Kushner blasted for refusing to commit to following the Constitution and holding the 2020 election

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner was asked if the 2020 presidential election could be postponed during an interview with TIME magazine.

“I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan,” Kushner said.

Sherrilyn Ifill, the president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, was shocked by his comments.

"I’m sorry. So we’re setting aside Art II section 1 of the Constitution and the federal statute 3 U.S.C. section 1 to let Jared Kushner decide whether we will hold our presidential election this November?" she asked. "Even putting this question to him is an insult to the rule of law."

Breaking Banner

‘This ain’t over yet’: Federal prosecutors weigh in on judge’s ‘unusual’ decision on Mike Flynn

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

On Tuesday, federal district Judge Emmet Sullivan said he wouldn't immediately dismiss the charges against President Donald Trump's ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — and invited other parties to submit briefs to the court weighing in on the case.

Former federal prosecutors on social media were surprised by the move — but many of them praised Sullivan for declining to take the DOJ's arguments at face value.

Recognizing how unusual it is for the AG to try to dismiss a case involving the president’s associate/loyalist AFTER he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, Judge Sullivan may allow amicus (friend of the court) briefs, for other interested/affected groups to weigh in on the issues https://t.co/rlOy2qOsU3

Breaking Banner

Gov. Whitmer tells Mike Pence in leaked call that Michigan anti-lockdown protesters spread COVID-19 to rural areas

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Some protesters who descended on the Michigan state capitol to demand the state reopen the economy in spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have spread infections in rural areas where they live, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told Vice President Mike Pence in a recorded phone conversation obtained by ABC News.

