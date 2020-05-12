FBI inadvertently named Saudi Embassy official investigated in 9/11 probe: report

The Federal Bureau of Investigation accidentally made a major revelation according to a new report by Michael Isakoff of Yahoo News.

“The FBI inadvertently revealed one of the U.S. government’s most sensitive secrets about the Sept. 11 terror attacks: the identity of a mysterious Saudi Embassy official in Washington who agents suspected had directed crucial support to two of the al-Qaida hijackers,” Isakoff reported. “The disclosure came in a new declaration filed in federal court by a senior FBI official in response to a lawsuit brought by families of 9/11 victims that accuses the Saudi government of complicity in the terrorist attacks.”

“The declaration was filed last month but unsealed late last week. According to a spokesman for the 9/11 victims’ families, it represents a major breakthrough in the long-running case, providing for the first time an apparent confirmation that FBI agents investigating the attacks believed they had uncovered a link between the hijackers and the Saudi Embassy in Washington,” he explained. “It also shines a light on the extraordinary efforts by top Trump administration officials in recent months to prevent internal documents about the issue from ever becoming public.”

“Ironically, the declaration identifying the Saudi official in question was intended to support recent filings by Attorney General William Barr and acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell barring the public release of the Saudi official’s name and all related documents, concluding they are ‘state secrets’ that, if disclosed, could cause ‘significant harm to the national security,'” he explained.

Isakoff reported the document made a reference to “Mussaed Ahmed al-Jarrah, a mid-level Saudi Foreign Ministry official who was assigned to the Saudi Embassy in Washington, D.C., in 1999 and 2000. His duties apparently included overseeing the activities of Ministry of Islamic Affairs employees at Saudi-funded mosques and Islamic centers within the United States.”

Exclusive: FBI mistakenly reveals identity of Saudi Embassy official linked to support for 9/11 hijackers– the same info Barr and Grenell contended was a "state secret" whose disclosure could cause "significant harm to the national security." https://t.co/VEFivLkij1 — Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff) May 12, 2020