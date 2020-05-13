FBI takes Sen. Richard Burr’s cell phone after serving warrant in stock investigation

The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday evening that Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) was served a warrant for information in the investigation into his stock sales.

“Federal agents seized a cellphone belonging to a prominent Republican senator on Wednesday night as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into controversial stock trades he made as the coronavirus first struck the U.S.,” the report said, citing a law enforcement official.

Burr turned over his phone to agents willingly, an official speaking on the condition of anonymity said.

“The seizure represents a significant escalation in the investigation into whether Burr violated a law preventing members of Congress from trading on insider information they have gleaned from their official work,” the report said.

In February, Burr sold up to $1.7 million in stocks as the coronavirus crisis was gaining steam and the stock market was beginning to fall.

Burr is also under an ethics investigation for the allegations.

