FBI takes Sen. Richard Burr's cell phone after serving warrant in stock investigation

Published

1 min ago

on

The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday evening that Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) was served a warrant for information in the investigation into his stock sales.

“Federal agents seized a cellphone belonging to a prominent Republican senator on Wednesday night as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into controversial stock trades he made as the coronavirus first struck the U.S.,” the report said, citing a law enforcement official.

Burr turned over his phone to agents willingly, an official speaking on the condition of anonymity said.

“The seizure represents a significant escalation in the investigation into whether Burr violated a law preventing members of Congress from trading on insider information they have gleaned from their official work,” the report said.

In February, Burr sold up to $1.7 million in stocks as the coronavirus crisis was gaining steam and the stock market was beginning to fall.

Burr is also under an ethics investigation for the allegations.

Read the full report from the LA Times.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
