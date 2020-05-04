FDA tightens scrutiny of coronavirus antibody tests.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday tightened its oversight of coronavirus antibody tests after the market was flooded with dubious tests.
Companies selling antibody tests, which determine whether someone has been infected with COVID-19, must submit data to prove their accuracy, the FDA said.
The agency had previously allowed companies to validate their own data from antibody tests, also known as serology tests.
“We unfortunately see unscrupulous actors marketing fraudulent test kits and using the pandemic as an opportunity to take advantage of Americans’ anxiety,” the FDA said in a statement.
“Some test developers have falsely claimed their serological tests are FDA approved or authorized.”
The FDA said test manufacturers will have 10 days to submit performance data and request an emergency use authorization (EUA).
“To date, 12 antibody tests have been authorized under an individual EUA, most within just the past few days, and over 200 antibody tests are currently the subject of a pre-EUA or EUA review,” the FDA said.
A serology test detects the presence of antibodies to the new coronavirus in the blood of someone who has recovered from COVID-19, the disease it causes.
“These tests may be important for guiding our next steps in the fight against this pandemic, such as by providing information on disease prevalence and the frequency of asymptomatic infection,” the FDA said.
It said the tests could also help identify potential donors of “convalescent plasma,” which involves using blood plasma from a recovered individual as therapy for an infected patient.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Rudy Giuliani unleashes bizarre, conspiratorial rants on his radio show
Presidential lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has largely fallen out of the public eye since his starring role in President Donald Trump’s impeachment. But Giuliani hasn’t gone silent.
Instead, he’s in his home, doing a call-in radio show and a podcast — “Common Sense” — during which he has repeatedly gone on bigoted rants about China and its government.
“They have no morals,” he said on his April 28 radio show. “They’re amoral in the sense that human life means something in Western civilization, it means a lot. Human life doesn’t mean the same thing to them.”
Breaking Banner
White House says it doesn’t believe Trump administration estimates that daily death toll will double
The White House on Monday cautioned against believing reports put out by its own administration that say the daily coronavirus death toll could double.
According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump's administration is projecting "about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1."
"The projections, based on government modeling pulled together in chart form by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, forecast about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now," the Times reported.
Breaking Banner
GOP House leader splits with McConnell and warns of a coronavirus ‘flare-up’ when Congress returns to DC
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused the offer from President Donald Trump for a rapid testing machine for elected officials as they return to Washington. The leaders want to avoid taking critical resources from others who need them, they said in a joint statement over the weekend.
But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) doesn't agree, according to Politico.
“I do believe it would be critical to have the testing here because there will be a flare-up. Remember how many people from other parts of the country come to this location,” McCarthy said.