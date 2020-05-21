Quantcast
Connect with us

Federal appeals court orders Michael Flynn’s judge to respond to his appeal demanding dismissal of his case

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, a panel of judges from the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ordered District Judge Emmet Sullivan to respond to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s appeal to have his case dismissed immediately.

The appellate judges considering the matter were Karen LeCraft Henderson, an appointee of George H. W. Bush, Robert Wilkins, an appointee of Barack Obama, and Neomi Rao, an appointee of Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order gives Sullivan ten days to issue his response.

Sullivan declined immediately to dismiss the case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators about his contacts with Russia before changing course and trying to have his plea thrown out. Department of Justice officials have moved to drop the charges, endorsing Trump’s claims of misconduct against Flynn despite the judge finding no such evidence. Sullivan is inviting outside parties to file friend of court briefs advising on how to proceed.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Don’t be fooled: Right now, Trump is exploiting the pandemic to commit serious crimes and steal the 2020 election

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Despite his off-the-charts narcissism, Donald Trump knows on some level that the majority of Americans don't want him to be president and he cannot win in a fair election. He didn't beat Hillary Clinton in the popular vote in 2016 — she got nearly 3 million more votes — and only won because of the outsize influence of smaller, rural states in the Electoral College. He has only grown less popular since then and is now well behind former Vice President Joe Biden in most national polls, usually by a margin of 5 to 8 points.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Baltimore Mayor tells White House to cancel Trump’s visit

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was slated to visit Baltimore, Maryland on Memorial Day, but the mayor has asked the president not to come, Bloomberg News reported.

Trump has a complicated relationship with the city, at one point calling it a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," and went on to attack the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who once represented part of the city. Trump's attacks proved to be inaccurate.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Former GOP lawmaker labels Trump the ‘biggest crybaby in the history’ after he whines Fox News isn’t helping his re-election

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

In a series of tweets this Thursday, President Trump had some disparaging words for his preferred cable news station, saying that Fox News isn't doing much for Republicans these days.

"Many will disagree, but [Fox News] is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd," Trump wrote.

"Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real 'garbage' littered all over the network, people like Dummy Juan Williams, Schumerite Chris Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others," he continued. "They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great!"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image