Quantcast
Connect with us

Federal government wants to roll back infection control requirements in nursing homes as coronavirus rages: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

As the coronavirus continues to rage, the federal government is reportedly considering rolling back infection control requirements in U.S. nursing homes, according to a report from USA Today.

“A rule proposed last year by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) would modify the amount of time an infection preventionist must devote to a facility from at least part-time to ‘sufficient time,’ an undefined term that lets the facility decide how much time should be spent,” USA Today reports. “The regulation has not been finalized, but CMS last week defended its proposal, saying it aims to reduce regulatory burden and strengthen infection control.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to critics of the rule change, nursing home residents would be more vulnerable to infection as a result.

Speaking to USA Today, supervising attorney at the Center for Elder Law & Justice Lindsay Heckler said that the rule change makes “no sense at all.”

“They should be strengthening these infection and control requirements,” she said.

The CMS’s own data says that infection is “the leading cause of morbidity and mortality” in U.S. nursing homes with 1.6 million to 3.8 million infections each year, resulting in almost 388,000 deaths.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump sees Fox News as disloyal — and wants to ‘take down’ the network: report

Published

1 min ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

On Monday, Vanity Fair reported that a group tied to Donald Trump Jr. is seeking a stake in the far-right network One America News — and that the whole thing is a ploy for the president to "take down" Fox News in favor of a more loyal conservative outlet.

"Trump loves that many Fox hosts are his loudest cheerleaders—but any deviation from Trumpian orthodoxy he views as betrayal," reported Gabriel Sherman. "He sees himself as responsible for the network’s continued ratings success, and expects to be treated as such. In private, Trump reminds friends that Fox tried to derail his campaign during the 2016 Republican primary, and he vents that Fox owes its record ratings to him."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ann Coulter says Trump clearly wasn’t to blame for Family Dollar shooting — because the perp was Black

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

On Friday, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan was fatally shot after telling a customer to wear a protective face mask.

In response to bereaved Parkland father Fred Guttenberg demanding President Donald Trump take responsibility for having cheered on the armed lockdown protesters in Michigan, and to consider whether that endorsement had any role in the violence, right-wing author Ann Coulter replied on Twitter that Trump couldn't possibly have been the cause of the shooting.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The United States is the only country in the world that hasn’t seen it’s COVID-19 death arc down

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

States around the country are beginning to reopen bars, beaches, restaurants, salons and other establishments where people tend to congregate in large numbers. While most states are promising that there must be social distancing and masks, the reality is that the United States hasn't done enough to stop the steady climb of COVID-19 death.

Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake revealed charts of the fatality rate in the United States compared to other countries experiencing huge waves of coronavirus infection. While other countries, like Italy and France, have managed to get their per-capita curve arc somewhat. The United States has not.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image